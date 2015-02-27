The Mother of all Derbies: Borussia Dortmund - Schalke 04 - The History and What it Means to the Fans

Borussia Dortmund were founded in 1909. Borussia Dortmund have enjoyed success winning eight German championships, three DFB-Pokal's, five DFL-Supercup's, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and one Intercontinental Cup. Their Cup Winners' Cup win in 1966 made them the first German club to win a European title.

They were founded on the December 19th 1909 by a group of young men unhappy with church-sponsored Trinity Youth, where they played football under the stern and unsympathetic eye of the local parish priest. The founders were Franz and Paul Braun, Henry Cleve, Hans Debest, Paul Dziendzielle, Julius and Wilhelm Jacobi, Hans Kahn, Gustav Müller, Franz Risse, Fritz Schulte, Hans Siebold, August Tönnesmann, Heinrich and Robert Unger, Fritz Weber and Franz Wendt.

FC Schalke 04 were founded on May 4th 1904. The Royal blues have won seven Bundesliga crowns, five German Cups and one UEFA Cup. Westfalia Schalke by a group of students who first wore the colours red and yellow. The team was unable to gain admittance to the Westdeutscher Spielverband and played in one of the "wild associations" of early German football. The club won its first honours in 1923 as champions of the Schalke Kreisliga.

It was around this time that Schalke picked up the nickname Die Knappen – from the German word for "miners"– because the team drew so many of its players and supporters from the coal-mine workers of Gelsenkirchen.

The first meeting between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund came in May 1925, the Royal Blues ran out 4-2 winners, their win was described in a newspaper as a "wandering ball from man to man" which today means tiki-taka as Schalke played short, flat passing between their team.

The Revierderby is between the two clubs with just 20 miles separating Dortmund and Schalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Other than their closeness, there was no particular trigger for a rivalry which has only intensified over the years between two sets of fans who basically like nothing more than to give rival fans abuse and fight no matter which team picks up the points.

Schalke hold the most wins having won fifty-seven of their 145 crunch matches to date. They also hold the highest win over their fierce rivals that win coming in 1940 where Schalke annihilated Dortmund 10-0.

However, since the creation of the Bundesliga it is Die Schwarzgelben who hold the record for the most wins, they have won twenty-seven matches, drawing twenty-one and losing twenty-five. Probably their most notable win came in 2007 where Thomas Doll’s side beat Schalke 2-0 to end their dream of winning the Bundesliga.

The hatred is mutual between the two of the most illustrious clubs in Germany who themselves despise each other. The reasons for this hatred can be explained mainly based on the respective club stories: Both teams are connected to their regional origin, the Ruhr area and it’s proletarian roots of miners.

They were founded in working-class neighbourhoods of Gelsenkirchen and Dortmund. In addition, both teams locked horns after the Second World War creating the one of the most-fierce derbies in Germany; they were the "flagship clubs" of their cities.

The rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke had already begun long before the Bundesliga's introduction in 1963. For most of the first half of the 1900s, Schalke were the dominant force in the Ruhr. However their close neighbours Dortmund pipped to the Westphalia Championship in 1947, kicking off a rivalry that has only grown bigger since.

To this day, Schalke fans hatred burns so deep that they don't even say "Dortmund," they only refer to the city as a region of an adjacent municipality, for example: "Northern Ludenscheid." Similarly, Dortmund fans will refer to their nosy neighbours Schalke as "Herne West."

The Ruhr derby lives and breathes fire. Those 180 minutes of the Bundesliga season is filled with pure emotion, the match can be won or lost with however much or less sheer desire and determination is shown from the blue half or yellow and black half of the Ruhr.

Stephen Killen (@RaumdeuterDas) caught up with some Borussia Dortmund and a Schalke fan ahead of their crunch match this Saturday.

@Schalke_Fans_UK: “From a selfish perspective it has to be a memory from a game I attended. I am lucky to have seen 3 wins; the best moment was when Rakitic scored with a late winner a few seasons back. There were unbelievable scenes and noise.

"The energy in that stadium was amazing. Seeing the Zecken (Dortmund fans) at the station and the verbal hostilities was pretty interesting too. It has nothing to do with the game, the tension in air. As an outsider you could tell how much it means to win.”

When asked about whether form or passion is more important, he said: “Both. BVB have both at the moment and S04 have passion but not the form. I fear our negative tactics will play into their hands. For somebody who has no blood tie to Schalke it's scary how much it means to the fans.

“BVB have been a very good team in recent years and have invested well. The media hype around the club in the UK makes me want to smash my tv/radio/iPad. The sheer amount of UK BVB fans that have suddenly appeared on my timeline irritates me as they're just glory hunters. 4-5 years ago they were nowhere to be seen."

He continued, “Winning is everything. But this is Schalke and it's more than just a football club. It’s a way of life & it also involves lots of beer and being part of a great honest hard working community.”

@Luc_bvb : “ My favourite memory of the game was probably the match in 2007. Beating Schalke 2-0 at home, ending their [Schalke] dream of winning the Bundesliga. My first memory was when I was 6 or 7 years old, must have been in 2000. Lost 4-0 at home to them. Terrible.”

When asked what was more important going into a derby passion or form Luca said, “I think they both play a big role, but form, class and tactics are the main thing. Passion from the supporters helps, though.

“It's the only Bundesliga game, which basically stands for itself. Of course, it's also about three points but it's more about which is the best team in the area and it doesn't matter what the table says, it's always special to play them.” Luca concluded, after being asked what the derby meant to him.

@LaurinHDo: “Ebi Smolarek's goal in 2007 to seal the game and destroy the championship hopes of Schalke, that’s my favourite memory of the game. Although, my first memory of the game, I really can't remember.

Laurin added, “I think passion is more important than form. We've seen teams in worse form but with more spirit and passion win the derby before. The derby means a lot to me, especially the one at the Westfalenstadion. It's the most important game of the season!”

We’d like to thank Luca (@luc_bvb) Laurin (@LaurinHDo) and @Schalke_Fans_UK for giving us their insight into the derby.