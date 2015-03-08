Schöpf extends in Nürnberg

Young talent Alessandro Schöpf has already extended his contract with 1. FC Nürnberg, signing a deal through until 2019. The news was announced on Sunday.

The Austrian youth international has been a hit since joining from Bavarian rivals Bayern München last summer, scoring four goals and setting up a further four for his team-mates.

"I feel completely comfortable with the club, so it quickly became clear to me that I would love to stay here long term," said Schöpf. The 21-year-old has turned out to be an absolute bargain and has been a key figure in their recent revival.

He continued, "The trend in recent months shows that we are on the right track. I feel this trust and believe that the perspective of the club is right."

Martin Bader, Head of Sports & Public Relations at der Club, also had his say on the news: "We are delighted that he feels in good hands at 1. FC Nürnberg and wants to join us in the following steps."

Schöpf will be in action again this weekend as he and Nürnberg aim to bounce back against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday. This comes after a disappointing 0-1 defeat to 1. FC Heidenheim on Friday.

Quotes via fcn.de