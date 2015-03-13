Borussia Dortmund - 1. FC Köln Preview: Klopp's side aiming to extend unbeaten run

Borussia Dortmund extended the gap between them and the relegation places to six points last weekend when they drew 0-0 away to Hamburg but coach Jürgen Klopp has insisted his side's clash with Cologne on Saturday evening is a "relegation six-pointer'' and wants ensure his side continue to put in good performances.

Dortmund's four-game winning streak was ended last week but it extends their unbeaten run to five games and they will be keen to keep that run going and push further away from trouble.

Cologne are just one point behind Dortmund, which is why Klopp feels victory is important to put a bit of daylight between themselves and a fellow struggler.

"It's a relegation six-pointer,'' Klopp said at a press conference. "We can put a four-point gap between us and that is what we want. When you are up against a direct rival, then it's about six points and in six-point games like these, there is no favourite.

Klopp went on to add: "We've just got to prove that we want to get the job done. It's going to be intense, but we've got to be ready for it.''

In the back of the minds of Klopp and the players will be the second leg of their Champions League tie against Juventus, who they trail 2-1.

Nuri Sahin is back in training although it is unlikely that he will be risked. Kevin Großkreutz also remains sidelined through injury.

"Of course we're really looking forward to it and I hope that we're still in high spirits after the 90 minutes are over,'' said coach Peter Stoger. "We know how strong our opponents are, yet we're ready to accept the challenge. We're going to do everything to survive in Dortmund.''

Stoger welcomes back Pawel Olkowski and Adam Matuschyk, but Kevin Wimmer is suspended and Yannick Gerhardt still suffering from glandular fever. Stoger will hope striker Anthony Ujah continues his good form, after scoring in his last three games.

Klopp's side's resurgence will be tested in Saturday's game, especially if they should have one eye on their clash with Juventus.

Dortmund midfielder Kevin Kampl hopes a relaxed preparation leads his side to victory against Koln on Saturday. The German giants have had a recovery of sorts, after what was a disastrous first half of the season. Five games unbeaten has seen them move away from the relegation troubles, but they aren't safe yet. The run has lifted Dortmund to 10th and if they win this weekend, and other results go their way, they could climb into the top half of the table.

"We shouldn't be too unhappy with a point considering the situation we were in until recently," Kampl told Dortmund's official website "Now we have a normal training week ahead. We don't have to travel anywhere and can prepare peacefully and thoroughly for the next game."



Cologne are looking to complete a double over Dortmund after beating them 1-0 earlier in the season and surprised many with a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday which was their first victory since January. That result will give them a confident boost going into this fixture.

Possible line-ups:



Dortmund: Weidenfeller - Kirch, Subotic, Hummels, Schmelzer - Bender, Gündogan - Mkhitaryan, Kampl, Reus - Aubameyang



Köln: Horn - Olkowski, Maroh, Mavraj, Hector - Risse, Vogt, Lehmann, Peszko - Deyverson, Ujah