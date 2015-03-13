Eintracht Frankfurt - SC Paderborn: Struggling Paderborn looking to end three-game winless run

Despite the gap between Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Paderborn, Frankfurt haven’t won any of their last three competitive matches versus their opponents; losing two and drawing the once.

However, the grass isn’t greener in Eastern North Rhine-Westphalia. André Breitenreiter’s side have lost each of their last four matches against sides from the top of the table.

Visiting Paderborn will have to be wary of the second best converting side in the Bundesliga, only Bayern have a better chance-conversion rate than Frankfurt’s 18.4%, they have Alex Meier to thank for this, he netted his eighteenth of the season last weekend.

Team News:

Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Russ is set to be replaced by Alexander Madlung following Russ’ knee surgery, he is set to be out for a further six weeks.

Dilemma for Schaaf, who will have Takashi Inui and Lucas Piazon competing for a spot on the left wing. Other than that, there is unlikely to be any more changes from the manager.

Aleksandar Ignjovski and Constant Djakpa will miss the game through injury.

SC Paderborn

Rafa returns from suspension for the strugglers and could replace Christian Strohdiek at centre-back.

Breitenreiter will have to choice between Florian Hartherz and Daniel Brückner at left back who have been made available.

Thomas Bertels is set to be the only absentee for the visitors.

Stadium - Commerzbank-Arena:

​

The Commerzbank-Arena is a sports stadium in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. The stadium was originally known as the Waldstadion. The sports complex, which is owned by the city of Frankfurt, includes the actual stadium and other sports facilities, which includes a swimming pool, a tennis complex, a beach volleyball court and a winter sports hall. The arena has its own railway station, Frankfurt Stadion, on its rail network.

The original construction started in 1925, costing €150 million. The stadium holds 51,500 spectators.

Referee - Guido Winkmann:

.

Guido Winkmann, aged 47, from Kerken, Germany

Winkmann has officiated eighty-two Bundesliga games this season awarding just one penalty. He has yet to officiate a Paderborn match this season but he officiated Eintracht Frankfurt’s exhilarating 4-4 draw against Hertha Berlin on Matchday 16.

Recent Form:

Eintracht Frankfurt D, D, W, L, W, L

SC Paderborn L, D, W, L, L, L

Top Player comparison:

Eintracht Frankfurt Top Scorers

Alex Meier 18 goals

Stefan Aigner 7 goals

Haris Seferovic 7 goals

SC Paderborn

Elias Kachunga 5

Mortiz Stoppelkamp 3

Alban Meha 3