Thomas Vermaelen prepares for Barcelona debut nine months after £15 million transfer

FC Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen is hoping to make his long-awaited debut for the clubin April, nine months after completing a transfer from Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has been plagued by a hamstring injury after completing a £15 million switch to the Catalan giants, but the former North London captain has revealed he is edging closer to a return.

"I've taken a big step forward," Vermaelen announced on social networks. "I'm happy to be back running. It's great to be back training outdoors instead of in the gym. I want to return stronger than before.

"I want to thank the club and the medical staff for the work they have done. In two weeks I will return stronger."

The central defender last featured competitively for the Belgian national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, despite his initial injury being relatively minor. He explained how a medical with his new club uncovered the full extent of the complication.

“I sustained the injury at the World Cup and in the hospital in Brazil they said I would only be sidelined for 10 days," he added. "Barca then noticed the injury during a medical.

"They told me I had two options, to undergo surgery, which was not necessary, or to do specific exercises to strengthen that area.

"I opted for the latter but, in the end, it didn't work out and I underwent surgery [November 2014]. I have followed the recovery programme set by the surgeon and everything is working well.

"I feel I have the backing of my team and of the club. I feel right at home. I just want to return to play as soon as possible. I still have not been able to play in an official game with Barca."

Luis Enrique’s side sit top of the La Liga with just four defeats all season, and have won nine of their last ten league fixtures. Conceding just 16 goals all season, Vermaelen may struggle to feature regularly for the Copa Del Ray finalists.

He will now have to compete for places with Gerard Pique and Jeremy Mathieu, who have made 19 league appearances each this season.