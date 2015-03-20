Schalke 04 - Bayer Leverkusen: Key clash at the Veltins-Arena

With the small matter of a potential Champions League place at stake, Saturday evening's battle at the Veltins-Arena between Roger Schmidt's Bayer Leverkusen and their hosts Schalke 04 promises to be a real treat.

"I think you can call this a 'six-pointer'" - Roberto Di Matteo

With just three points separating third-placed Schalke from their opponents in the last remaining Champions League spot, Roberto Di Matteo was perhaps right to call this a "six-pointer" in his press conference. "I think you can call it a six-pointer,'' he said. "They are direct rivals for a place in the Champions League and I know Leverkusen are dangerous opponents for us, but we've got to be positive. "We've got a good record at home and I hope this will be an advantage for us.''

Just like Schalke, when their second leg 4-3 victory over Real Madrid was not quite enough to see them through to the next round of the Champions League, Leverkusen arrive reeling from a penalty-shootout defeat to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night. Di Matteo, however, does not think this is an advantage, suggesting that for his side it was "good to have another game again after just a few days.'' With ground to make up on the other top-four hopefuls, this perhaps is a must-win game for Schalke. Should they come away with three points on Saturday evening, the Champions League race will be blown right open.

"We want something from this game" - Roger Schmidt

For Schmidt and his Leverkusen side, they must quickly forget the disappoinment of their midweek defeat to Atlético in order to regain their place in the competition next season. Schmidt spoke this week about the importance of the game, sharing his opposite number's views. "We're going to be self-confident because we know we can pick up points against a direct rival for a place in Europe,'' he said. "We want something from this game. I'm convinced we'll be in good shape. We know how important this game is.''

Three points in front of their opponents on Saturday, Schmidt's assertion that they want "something" rings true; it does not neccessarily have to be all three points. Domestically, Leverkusen have been in great form, scoring seven goals in wins over VfB Stuttgart (4-0) and SC Paderborn (0-3) respectively, in their last two Bundesliga fixtures. With no offence to those two teams, however, Schmidt knows that Schalke will be a different kettle of fish. Three points and an immediate bounce-back will be exactly what Leverkusen are looking for with their visit to the Veltins-Arena on Saturday evening.