Is Pál Dárdai worthy of Hertha Berlin job permanently?

The Hungarian has instilled new belief in to his squad and it seems to be paying off as of late, with a run of steady results beginning to help Hertha rise up and away from the relegation battle.

Hertha Berlin's form of late has gave many from the capital optimism that they are a changed team under Pal Dárdai, and an unbeaten run of five which has included three vital wins gives even more hope of Dárdai getting the job long term.

Having been a Hertha Player for fourteen years making 297 appearances and becoming the all time appearance holder - the loyalty shown by the current Hungarian national team coach aswell is in no doubt making him an instant popular choice with the fans.

"This team has the quality to be much higher on the table than they are now," Pal Dárdai.

The recent run of games have included impressive perfomances against the likes of Schalke and Augsburg, Dárdai's side have set up to hit on the counter attack and it was evident in the away victory before the international break at relegation rivals Hamburg were a late Langkamp header sealed all three points for Die Blau-Weißen.

Following the sacking of former-Hertha boss, Jos Luhukay at the beginning of February, Dárdai has since took over the reins, holding a five game unbeaten run.

The imminent future holds lots of promise for the 39-year old and with all parties in favour of giving him the role on a full time basis, it's not expected to be long until the announcement comes through from the Hertha Board.