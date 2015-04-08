Dutchman Gregory van der Wiel insists that he is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and has no intention of leaving the reigning French champions any time soon.

He recently hinted at a lack of trust following the French sides victory of Chelsea in the Champions League, he lashed out at Laurent Blanc after being dropped for that match.

Recently, Barcelona’s Dani Alves has been heavily linked with PSG with newspapers in Spain hinting that the papers have already been signed between representatives of the two.

However, despite the heavy media interest in Alves, Van der Wiel wants to stay in the French capital and is hoping to sign a new contract extension in the near future.

"I am genuinely happy at PSG," Van der Wiel told L'Equipe.

"I love the club, I love the city and I love my team-mates. Everything is perfect for me here.

"There is absolutely no reason for me to leave. I want to sign a new contract.

"If the coach decides not to play me, that is his decision but I am ready whenever I am called upon."

The 27-year olds contract currently runs out in 2016 and the lack of appearances this season under Blanc shows that van der Wiel may not be in the former French national team manager’s plan. He has made just thirty three appearances in all competition’s.