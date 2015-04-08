Lars Unnerstall's Fortuna Dusseldorf career under scrutiny

Since the turn of the new year, high-flying Fortuna Dusseldorf have well and truly lost their momentum and are on a slump down the 2.Bundesliga table, thus causing their promotion bubble to burst.

Following their 4-0 away loss to struggling St. Pauli it meant that Taskin Aksoy’s side had won two of their last five matches seeing them drop to seventh in the league, 10 points off the promotion chasers.

Not only has the manager's future come into question, former Schalke goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall’s future has come into question as well.

The 24-year old Torwart only signed a contract extension in March seeing him extend his stay in Dusseldorf untill 2017.

This meant securing his best years of the youngsters goalkeeping career but following the teams poor run of form, it seems unlikely the ‘keeper will see out the duration of the season.

Unnerstall has only managed to start seven times for Dusseldorf this season. The 6ft 6 torwart has been a regular understudy to 30-year-old Michael Rensing this season and according to “kicker,” it seems like the under studies patience is running low following his lack of match practice during his time at the Esprit Arena.