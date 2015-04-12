Johan Djourou and Valon Behrami involved in a fight during half time

As Hamburg’s woes continue to deepen, their media director confirmed that Johan Djourou and Valon Behrami were involved in an altercation at half time.

Their 0-2 defeat at the Imtech Arena and the results on Saturday and Sunday have left Hamburg at the foot of the table, four points off safety with just six games left.

After it was confirmed the pair came to blows during half time, Jörnn Wolf said "It's true, there was an incident and those involved will be fined,"

Hamburg’s form throughout the season has been abysmal, in their last five games they have picked up just the single point, to add insult to injury, the goal stat is a hindering one as Die Rothosen have failed to find the opposition net in 494 minutes.

Hamburg have scored sixteen goals this season, just one past the Bundesliga record of lowest goals scored in a season set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-66.

In other Hamburg-related news, January signing Ivica Olic’s brother popped fun at the relegation strugglers, "My brother said that even Cristiano Ronaldo could come - and he wouldn't be able to help either,” Olic’s brother joked.

It’s looks all but certain that the only team in Germany’s top flight never to have been relegated will soon be travelling around Germany as a Bundesliga 2 side.

It’s do or die for Lower Saxony squad, in their six game run in they have three games at home and three games away. But, Hamburg face tough trips to Bremen, Mainz and fellow strugglers Stuttgart – who won this past Sunday against Werder Bremen seeing them leapfrog Hamburg into seventeenth.