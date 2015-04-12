Spurs to face competition for the signature for Köln defender Kevin Wimmer

Two Premier League sides are going to give Tottenham Hotspur competition to sign Köln defender Kevin Wimmer, the player’s agent has announced.

The talented defender has been heavily linked with a move to England and has previously stated that it would be a “dream” to move to Spurs. His representative Karol Csontó has stated that two other top flight Premier League clubs are currently in talks with the 22-year old.

Speaking to PLBOLD, Csontó said "In addition to Tottenham, there are two other Premier League clubs who are in negotiations with Cologne about Kevin,”

"If Kevin continues the great form he's shown in the Bundesliga, it's only natural there will be interest."

Following the interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Austria national manger Marcel Koller confirmed that Spurs would be securing the signature of the sought-after defender after they were heavily linked with his services.

On the other hand, it is believed that Csontó’s comments are an attempt to increase the price of Wimmer. According to Transfer Markt, Wimmer is currently priced around £5million. With Wimmer’s desire to join the North London side it is out of Köln’s hands to try and bump up the defenders price tag.

Earlier this year in the Mirror, Wimmer was quoted as saying "It would be a dream to move to a top club like Tottenham,”

"The two clubs have yet to agree because of the transfer fee. They are still negotiating," he continued.

The Austrian defender concluded, "For me, the transfer is a big step. A step with which I can develop myself. That's why I want to take the chance."

Kevin Wimmer has made twenty-seven appearances this summer, the 22-year old strength’s include blocking/tackling and Wimmer has, in the past, been branded a ball playing midfielder.