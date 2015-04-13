The performance against Gladbach was "unacceptable" laments BVB Sporting Director Michael Zorc

Following Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 away defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday in the Borussia Derby, Sporting Director had some strong words about the performance on Saturday which saw ‘Gladbach go marching on towards Champions League and also saw Dortmund fall back off the pace for Europa League football, next season.

Sporting director Michael Zorc spoke about the performance on Saturday branding the defeat as “unacceptable”.

The deadlock was broken after 28 seconds thanks to Swede Oscar Wendt which set the Foals well on their way to victory that meant Dortmund stayed tenth with six games remaining.

Jürgen Klopp’s side this season have been accustomed to conceding in the opening minutes of games. On two other occasions they have conceded within a minute. Firstly, after nine seconds against Bayer Leverkusen in August then after 52 seconds against Mainz in February.

"I think that's an absolute world record -- and it's totally unacceptable," he told reporters. "It speaks volumes - it's drowsiness. The team's on the pitch but not there. How can you explain that? It has never happened before [this season]. We have not handed out sleeping pills."

Speaking on Dortmund’s the overall performance, he added: "We have possession, possession, possession, but Gladbach managed to create dangerous situations. We did not convert our chances."

Even after that defeat to Gladbach, Dortmund are just four points off the Europa League places and they Yellow Wall host struggling minnow Paderborn this coming weekend.

Speaking on the importance of the upcoming game against Paderborn, Zorc said: "I am not willing to say, that's it. We're giving up on the season.' The next home game against Paderborn will be crucial."