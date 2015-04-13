Mateo Mussachio's operation on left ankle successful

Argentina and Villarreal defender Mateo Mussachio operation on a horrendous ankle injury, which he sustained on Sunday in his sides draw with Getafe, was successful.

The 24-year old had to be carried off on a stretcher and immediately taken to hospital after an incident when he was running for the ball and his ankle buckled beneath him

“Musacchio has been successfully operated on tonight at the Cemtro Clinic in Madrid after having a dislocation and break of his left ankle,” read a club statement.

“The recovery time for the footballer will depend on the progress he makes.”

The Argentine’s injury-hit season continues as the defender returned in January following a lengthy spell on the sideline following a hamstring tear which saw him miss the first half of the La Liga season, limiting him to just twelve Liga BBVA starts under Marcellino.

Speaking to the Villarreal website manager Marcellino said, "I would have traded losing by a big margin than seeing Mateo getting injured this way,”

"It's a difficult time for everyone. It's a very serious injury and it's a real misfortune.

"I didn't think Mateo's injury would be as serious as it is but when I approached the stretcher and I saw that there was so much blood, I got frightened.

"We hope we can all help him in his recovery. It's a sad time for us."

Not only is it a blow to Villarreal boss Marcelino but also to former Barcelona boss and current Argentina manager Gerardo Martino who was likely to include him in his Copa America squad after Mussachio had been called up to the squad to feature in Friendlies in the United States.

Santi Cazorla has offered his support to his former Villarreal teammate, tweeting: "A lot of best wishes to my friend Mateo, I hope it's not too serious.

"Wishing you all the strength for the recovery."

Fellow Argentine and Villarreal teammate Luciano Vietto offered his support saying, "We share your pain and sadness, we will be supporting you all the way.

"A lot of strength Mateo!!!"