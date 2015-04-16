Levante - Espanyol: Lopez implores team-mates to concentrate on crunch clash

As Lucas Alcaraz's Levante side prepare to host Espanyol at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday night, the players know that it is important to forget about previous disappointments in their quest to avoid relegation from Spanish football's top flight.

"We have to put Monday's defeat behind us" - Ivan Lopez

Levante were on the wrong side of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Valencia on Monday night, the derby defeat leaving a bitter taste in the fans' mouths. As the games come thick and fast, however, it is important for Alcaraz's side to focus on the immediate and not let their thoughts linger on previous games - as defender Ivan Lopez has been quick to point out. "We have to put Monday's defeat behind us because we have another important game coming up,'' Lopez said to Spanish newspaper Marca. "The game against Espanyol is crucial.''

With just seven games left in the campaign to save themselves from the drop, Levante players will take heart from the fact that four will be played at home - a fact that emphasises the importance of taking maximum points in front of their own fans. The battle for survival in La Liga is set to be a tight one, as Levante sit level on 28 points with Almeria and Deportivo La Coruna - the teams occupying the two places above them. Three points against Espanyol on Friday night could just be the difference.

"We are not going to talk about Europe" - Sergio Gonzalez

In contrast to Levante's struggles this season, Espanyol side have been in fine form, and will take a five-match unbeaten run to the city of Valencia on Friday night. Just five points adrift of the European places, it would be easy for the fans to get excited - but manager Sergio Gonzalez is not getting carried away with his side's chances. "We are not going to change our approach or talk about Europe,'' he said. "We are just happy to have taken 41 points so far.''

Recent victories over Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao - 3-0 and 1-0 respectively - have put Espanyol in a great position leading into the last couple of months of the season, and their fans will be hoping to continue their fine run of form against Levante Friday night. Three points for Gonzalez's side could be huge - both in the table and for confidence - as they prepare to face Catalan giants - and league leaders - Barcelona, in the city derby next week.