Werder Bremen v Hamburg preview: Nordderby awaits

Werder Bremen welcome a battered Hamburger SV side to town and after both sides look to turn their form around after their recent run of results.

Victor Skrypnyk's side have made the almost most incredible change in fortunes since his takeover as head coach, when the Ukrainian head coach returned to the Weserstadion after a eight year spell as a player. The then struggling Bremen side were sitting at the foot of the table and it seemed the impossible job to revitalise the squad who's confidence had been shattered but the ex-Werder player had done just that.

Despite not winning in five it seems the Northern side have done enough to secure Bundesliga football for the next campaign after a succesful run earlier in the season. After being part in an enthralling game last week against Stuttgart, it certainly made for interesting viewing, despite David Selke and Jannik Vestergaard equalising twice for the travelling side. A later winner from Ginczek then meant that Hamburg replaced Stuttgart at the bottom of the league.

Hamburg's fortunes have not been in good luck this season and with their third managerial change of the campaign occurring in the shape of Bruno Labbadia's return, it seems an almighty task for the Darmstadt born coach to revitalise and maintain the record for the Bundesliga's most prominent club.

With Reports of training ground bust ups involving Johan Djourou and Valon Behrami it's clear to see that the team are beginning to stare relegation right in the face after avoiding the drop by small margins In the previous two campaigns.

A horrific run of no wins since early February has seen HSV drop to the bottom of the table and it seems everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for die Rothosen.

Despite having an encouraging start against Wolfsburg last week it's clear to see where Hamburg's mistakes come from and this time it was the turn of Brazilian centre back Cléber to give Wolfsburg an early advantage, without Guilavogui having to work hard for his goal whatsoever.

A mistake by Adler late in the second half ensured Caliguiri would cement the visitors win and it was the a ring of boos and the discussion of what's gone wrong with the fans that the players, especially Lewis Holtby told the home support to stay behind the team and that he and the others were only human.

The previous meeting between these two sides gave us a rarity this season in the shape of a Hamburg win, despite a shaky start a late opener from Rudnevs would lead the way for the now Beskitas midfielder Tolgay Arslan to give the Dino a memorable 2-0 victory over one of their biggest rivals.