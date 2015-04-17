Athletic Bilbao - Getafe CF: Hosts look to get back to winning ways

As Athletic Bilbao prepare to face Getafe CF at the San Mamés on Saturday night, Ernesto Valverde's side know that time is running out if they are to produce a push for the Europa League.

"There are less games left now, we have to find our feet again" - Ernesto Valverde

Malága, sitting in seventh place, are just six points clear of Bilbao, despite Valverde's side picking up just one point in three games - losing away games at Sevilla and Espanyol, while only drawing with Valencia. Vaverde knows his side are running out of time, with just seven games left this campaign. "Malaga haven't gone very far away from us in the table, but there are less games left now," the coach told a press conference. "Last weekend (against Espanyol) we had a good opportunity but we didn't take it. We have to win five of our remaining games left, and even that might not be enough. We have to find our feet again after losing our rhythm after such a good run."

Valverde must do without Mikel Balenziaga through injury and Oscar de Marcos through suspension, but with Malága facing a tricky away trip to Madrid to face Carlo Ancelotti's high-flying Real side, Bilbao could take the potential opportunity to close the gap to just three points when Getafe come calling on Saturday night.

"They are a settled team with quality" - Ernesto Valverde

Pablo Franco Martín's Getafe side arrive at the San Mamés in fine form, having picked up seven points in their last three games - a run of positive results that sees them move just four points behind Bilbao, and which earned them praise from Martin's opposite number. "Coaches leaving has not been traumatic for them in terms of results, and so you can say that their team has remained consistent. They are a settled team with quality", Valverde said.

Niceties aside, this is a crunch match for Bilbao and they will want to potentially erase the deficit between them and Malága this weekend. In front of their own fans, Getafe's visit might just provide the spark they need to get back to winning ways on Saturday night.