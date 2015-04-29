Bayern suffer double injury blow

Tuesday night's defeat in the semi finals of the DFB-Pokal was bad enough for Bayern Munich but they have now learnt the severity injuries to two key players.

Arjen Robben, who came on as a subsitute following a spell on the sidelines due to injury, is now out for the rest of the season after suffering a calf muscle tear.

Robben only lasted 16 minutes in his first game since his original injury and this is a big blow to Pep Guardiola's side who face Barcelona in the Champions League.

The injury list gets worse for Guardiola. It has been confirmed striker Robert Lewandowski has a fractured jaw and a fractured nose. The Polish international also suffered concussion in the collision with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak.

It is not clear how long Lewandowski will be out for but he may be able to play with a protective mask on. This is a huge blow for the Bundesliga champions and Guardiola will be hoping to be able select the forward for their big Champions League fixture with Barcelona.

Lewandowski opened the scoring against his former club Dortmund, but was injured with four minutes of extra time remaining.

Bayern lost the penalty shootout 2-0 as all four of their penalty takers missed. It could've been different had Lewandowski not gone off injured, as he would've taken a penalty.

This means Guardiola will be without Robben, Franck Ribery and David Alaba for the Barcelona clash. Without Lewandowski, they will face an extremely tough task.