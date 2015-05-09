1. FC Köln v Schalke 04: Billy goats win from safety

Köln may be just about safe from the prospect of relegation in their first season back in the Bundesliga, but that's not to say the club hasn't been rocked with the news star striker Anthony Ujah is departing the Cathedral Club this summer for Werder Bremen after the Green and Whites activated his €5m release clause.

Sitting five points above 16th Paderborn with a much healthier goal difference, the main concern now is how to replace their top scorer. The 24-year old has been a pivotal part of the team; 10 goals may not seem that much, but when only Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund and Alex Meier of Frankfurt have contributed a higher percentage of their teams goals, it starts to show his importance.

It's why the only personality at the club to not miss the Nigerian is Hennes VIII the goat, whose horns are still rather sore from that celebration. His ego won't be too bruised, however, considering his artistic likeness on the club badge was displayed onto the Hoover Dam during the week.

Köln fans will still be hoping that Ujah follows the example set by the man he’ll most likely be replacing at the Weserstadion, Davie Selke, whose move to RB Leipzig will sting for Werder fans just as much as the Ujah move will for Köln fans.

But Schalke themselves could do with a few more goals, mind. Their 41 net-ripplers mean they stand 10th in goals scored, and sit 13 points off fourth. Their cautious style of play under Roberto Di Matteo meant that the club improved than when under Jens Keller, but their expectant support would have been more than disappointed to see the club not playing in Europe’s premier competition, especially when sporting director Gerhard Zuber said they “had to qualify” back in February.

What they said:

Di Matteo will be hoping to take the relief the club have had from beating bottom side Stuttgart, saying: “The morale in the dressing room was obviously better than after a defeat.

“But we still haven’t achieved anything and we need to continue working hard to get into the Europa League. I think it will be tight until the end.”

He’ll have to do without arguably his deadliest weapon, joint top scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who picked up a booking in that win, and his manager was disappointed he won't be playing in Cologne.

“It’s a shame, as things had finally clicked for Klaas-Jan," said Di Matteo. “I hope that things go will for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in Cologne, and that he can also celebrate getting on the scoresheet again," something he hasn't managed since matchday 16.

Köln’s manager Peter Stöger was obviously asked about his departing striker, and there seemed to be doubt over whether the Nigerian would be in his squad.

“Tony trained well,” said Stöger, “and is fully engaged. If we decide not to include him in the squad, it would not be for sporting reasons.

“If he is to play, I hope that everybody in the stadium supports him in the same way they have done as in the last few home matches.”

Key Players

Whilst Köln have been thankful for Ujah’s goals, they've been just as indebted to goalkeeper Timo Horn, keeping an incredible 12 clean sheets, 9 of them coming when the score has finished 0-0.

That stat will make grim reading for Eric-Maxim Choupo-Mouting; having not scored in 16 match days, and with his strike partner Huntelaar suspended, the pressure is on him to break his hoodoo.