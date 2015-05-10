Nuremberg 3-1 Braunschweig: Hosts romp visitors

Nuremberg welcomed Eintracht Braunschweig who made the journey south knowing nothing but a win would keep their slim but possible cances of promotion alive. The home side were looking to get a needed confidence win.

The home side had the edge in the early encounters and some nice build up play from Schöpf and Burgstaller allowed Blum to run through on goal but he was easily tackled by Braunschweig captain Kessel.

With just over fifteen minutes played Nuremberg had a great chance to open the scoring, the Austrian duo of Burgstaller and Schöpf setting up the former who's powerful shot hit the post and to the relief of the beaten Gikiewicz.

Having been all Nuremberg it was them who took the lead on the 32nd minute mark, it came from an own goal however from the unfortunate Reichel who in trying to clear his lines got caught and saw his mistake lead to his side going 1-0 down.

Eintracht still didn't seem to have any attacking instincts and failed to test Schäfer in the home goal.

Halftime came and it seemed as if only one side were at the races, Nuremberg making light work of their lead with little threat from a Braunschweig team who in terms of league positions still had much to play for.

Nuremberg doubled their lead early in the second half, Blum controlling the ball well with his chest before calmy slotting home to give Rene Weiler a bit more comfort.

Braunschweig still looked lifeless and to the dismay of their travelling support who were realising their side were consined to another season in the second league.

Burgstaller killed Braunschweig's of any chance of a surprise comeback with a deadly volley which left Gikiewicz helpless.

Eintracht did howwever pull one back a minute kater through Berggreen. Nuremberg seemed to have relaxed a bit to much and surrendered a clean sheet.

With minutes left the away side's body language said it all they looked lifeless and were beaten deservedly by a much better Nuremberg side on the day.