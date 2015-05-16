Bielefeld and Duisburg promoted to 2. Bundesliga

After a dramatic day in the 3. Liga, DSC Arminia Bielefeld and MSV Duisburg both secured their returns to the 2. Bundesliga.

Bielefeld went into the 37th matchday knowing that a win would have seen them promoted and virtually assured of the title, if Duisburg were to beat Holstein Kiel. In that game, it was a straight shoot-out to see how would pick up promotion.

Kiel went ahead early on, though a goal from Enis Hajri levelled the score and Michael Gardawski's brace had them in front after a crazy first half an hour. From there, Duisburg managed to hold on and secure their place in Germany's second division for the first time since 2012-13.

The result also meant Kiel, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will feature in the promotion-relegation play-off with the sixteenth placed side in the 2. Bundesliga.

Bielefeld didn't make things easy for themselves either. Fabian Klos' goal looked to have assured them of the title and promotion, only for Marco Königs and Andreas Güntner to strike three minutes apart and seemingly ruined Bielefeld's party. Step up Pascal Testroet, who nabbed an equaliser in the 87th minute to ensure that they'd return to the second division at the first time of asking.

Borussia Dortmund's under-23 side were also relegated from the 3. Liga on Saturday. A 2-3 defeat to Dynamo Dresden and 1. FSV Mainz II's win against Hallescher FC meant that they were relegated with a game to go.

The only other position of note to be decided in the third tier is the final relegation spot. Unterhaching kept their own hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Münster, though they must win and hope that Hansa Rostock and Mainz don't win to have any chance of staying up.