RB Leipzig began the last day of the season welcoming a depleted Greuther Fürth found themselves in with a chance of dropping down to the 3. Liga and out of fulltime football entirely.

It was Fürth who started on the front foot getting a free-kick albeit thirty metres out, the long driven ball in to the box was met by the head of Leipzig right back Tiegl who calmed any early nerves for the hosts.

The pressure of beating the drop was beginning to show on the faces of those involved with the team, Red bull were completely dominant from the early stages and failed to capitalise on a number of chances for the striking partnership of Poulsen and captain Frahn.

Leipzig's dominance paid of in the twenty ninth minute. Poulsen setting up captain Daniel Frahn to tap in from six yards unmarked to give the hosts a deserved lead.

A floated ball in to the Greuther area led to a calamity of mis-judgement by goalkeeper Hesl and centre back Röcker who by getting in the way of each other gave Leipzig a golden chance to double their advantage but the Red Bull attack were slow to react.

It wasnt long however until Leipzig did double their advantage, Kaiser lining up a freekick from all of twenty yards out and sending a exquisite curling shot goal-bound with Hesl stood still admiring a wonderful strike.

Fürth began the second half offensively without much luck, Leipzig were clearly looking the hungrier of the teams despite having nothing to play for.

A Stiepermann free-kick for Greuther was easily caught by Bellot as the away support showed their dismay at the lack of effort coming from their side.

Leipzig saw out the remaining twenty five minutes or so with considerable ease against a non existent opposition who knew they were guaranteed of their bundesliga.2 status for at least one more season.

With five minutes left Red bull captain Daniel Frahn came off to a standing ovation from the 27,000 or so inside the ground for his efforts today and throughout the season.