Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini ruled out of Champions League Final

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini will miss his side's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in Berlin this weekend through a calf injury.

Chiellini suffered the injury on Wednesday in training and will now miss the biggest game of his career to date.

He underwent tests on Thursday morning which would result in Juventus revealing that he wouldn't recover in time.

The Italian giants would have been counting on a key performance from Chiellini as they plan to thwart Barcelona's deadly attack of Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The injury also means that Chiellini won't line up against Luis Suarez since the incident in the 2014 World Cup. Suarez was banned for four months after biting Chiellini during the final group match between Uruguay and Italy.

The reigns will be left to Leonardo Bonucci, Patrice Evra and Stefan Lichtsteiner with Andrea Barzagli looking like the most likely replacement for Chiellini.

Barcelona are the overriding favourites for the biggest game in European football and Chiellini being ruled out hasn't helped Juventus' chances of winning their first Champions League since 1996. The last time they appeared in the final was in 2003 where they lost out to rivals AC Milan on penalties. The only player remaining since that match is goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

How will Juventus cope without their charismatic centre back for their biggest game of the decade?