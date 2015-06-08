Women's World Cup 2015: USA - Australia - Preview

The United States are one of the favourites to lift the Women's World Cup this year after losing the final four years ago on penalties to Japan.

The two-time World champions take on Australia in their opening game of Group D as they look to claim a record third crown. They achieved success at the 1991 and 1999 World Cup's and since then haven't finished below third place in the World's greatest football tournament. The US team are desperate to win this competition and avenge the result of four years ago.

"It was heartbreaking and extremely devastating," says forward Alex Morgan. "It took me a long time to get over it, to close that door. But now a new door has opened."

The World's most prolific goal-scorer Abby Wambach is keen to repay the faith given to herself and her team-mates by the US supporters by lifting the trophy. She said: "This is for an entire nation that cheered us on four years ago. It's an opportunity for us to prove that cheering for us is the right move."

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn is itching to get going, stating: "I'm anxious. I need it to start and I can't wait for that first whistle."

Hope Solo, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, agrees with her team-mate by adding that they are eager for success: "We're peaking at the right time, you can feel the energy and the excitement."

Australia face a tough task to stop this US side who are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run but the tenth ranked side will be confident that they can come away from the game with something.

One player who will certainly cause the Americans some problems is 22-year-old Katrina Gorry. The 4ft 9in striker is a real handful from long range and she will be hoping to make a few of her thunderbolts count in Canada.

Gorry plays alongside US internationals Heather O'Rielly, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Rodriguez for FC Kansas City in the NWSL and her insight could come in handy for her team-mates.

The tenth-ranked side in the World have got to the quarter-final stage on the past two occasions having not gone past the group stage in the previous tournaments.

USA have the upper hand over their opponents having beaten them 4-1 in their previous meeting. The game takes places on Monday 8th of June in Winnipeg with a 00:30 am kick-off over here in the UK.