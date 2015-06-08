Coleman: England game was "a good work out"

Seamus Coleman is not looking back after the Republic of Ireland drew 0-0 with England on Sunday afternoon, and is instead concentrating on his side's vital Euro 2016 qualification match against Scotland next week.

Martin O'Neill's players more than held their own against a lacklustre England side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It was a game that although thankfully passed without incident from the two sets of fans, screamed post-season friendly, with quality lacking from both sides.

Irish attentions will immediately turn to a much more important game: their tussle with Scotland on June 13. The Green Army will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat in Glasgow back in November, as they look to get their Euro 2016 automatic qualification hopes back on target.

"The Scotland game means a bit more" - Seamus Coleman

Coleman feels the Irish are up to the task

Coleman, who was of O'Neill's best perfomers on Sunday, had this to say on the approaching tie: “Look, every time you play for your country, there’s pressure. You are representing your team-mates and your family. But I would say the Scotland game means a bit more than maybe other internationals because it’s so important to the group and how we fare, so we are going out there to win it.”

The Everton player had positive things to say about the result against England, too, suggesting that his side more than gave their own and defended well. "We kept a clean sheet – first and foremost as a defender, that’s your job, so we’re happy with the clean sheet.

"Then I thought a few of the lads had a couple of chances. We weren’t just defending the full game, the lads had a few chances and we could have won the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“They [England] are full of top players, but I thought we defended well. But it wasn’t just them creating chances, we had a few good chances in the first half and we put them under a bit of pressure."

The Republic of Ireland will face Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on June 13.