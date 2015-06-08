Zorc says Weigl is huge prospect

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has eulogised about the club’s new signing Julian Weigl, saying he is a big prospect for the future.

The tall midfielder signed a four-year deal at the Westfalenstadion after joining from 2. Bundesliga side 1860 Munich, and becomes the second signing of the Thomas Tuchel era after Bayer Leverkusen’s Gonzalo Castro.

But whilst the ex-Leverkusen midfielder will be going straight into the first team squad, Weigl is seen more as a hot prospect who will go on to be a key player a few years down the line.

Zorc told Dortmund’s official website, “Julian Weigl is a young talent for our central midfield, whose huge development potential we believe in.”



The German youth international, who is currently away with the U-20 World Cup squad in New Zealand, made 38 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga with Die Löwen.

1860’s sporting director Gerhard Poschner was thankful to the youngster, telling the official website: “We thank Ju for his efforts at (1860).

“We wish him every success and all the best for his new position at BVB."