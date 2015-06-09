Düsseldorf reportedly sign Rachid Azzouzi as new sporting director

Rachid Azzouzi is very close to be appointed as new Fortuna Düsseldorf sporting director, according to local paper Rheinische Post. The former sporting director of FC St. Pauli and Greuther Fürth has been seen at the office of new Fortuna coach Frank Kramer today.

Kramer and Azzouzi, who worked together at Greuther Fürth from 2013 to 2014, held talks about a possible teamwork at the club. The 44-year-old Moroccan has been linked with a move to F95 for quite some time.

The 10th placed side of last season's 2. Bundesliga are still looking for a replacement for sporting director Helmut Schulte, who was officially sacked at the beginning of May. Up to today, there have been no confirmed talks with any contenders, though.

Düsseldorf have decided to sign Rachid Azzouzi today, Rheinische Post reports. The talks were very positive and there are no more obstacles for the signing of a long-term contract, although the Westphalians didn't want to confirm the talks on Tuesday.

Chief financial officer Paul Jäger only revealed that there are only last details to be clarified with their top target.

Rachid Azzouzi showed his interest in a Bild interview this weekend: "Fortuna are a great club and I know about their importance for the region. They have a long tradition and are an interesting club for me, of course." Azzouzi may still have a contract at St. Pauli until 2016, but chairman Oke Göttlich confirmed that they would let him go to save an annual salary of €0.24m.

By signing Azzouzi as new sporting director, Fortuna Düsseldorf are repeating history from 2012: The former Moroccan international took over the post as St. Pauli's sporting director from Helmut Schulte.

Fortuna will confirm their new sporting director this week.