Copa America preview: Brazil - Peru - Brazil hope for positive start to Copa America

Brazil take on Peru in their opening Copa America fixture as they look to heal the hurt caused by a humilating World Cup exit at the hands of Germany last summer.

Dunga's side are looking for their ninth Copa America title while Peru are looking to be the dark horses again, after unexpectedly finishing third when Argentina played host four years ago.

Brazil are overwhelming favourites against a Peru side that has the veteran Claudio Pizzaro in the ranks along with Jefferson Farfan of Schalke 04.

Neymar the key for Brazil

Meanwhile, Neymar will be looking to add to his 43 in 63 games at International season in what has been a fantastic season for the 23-year old. A season that involved winning the treble for Barcelona and scoring 122 goals between himself, Messi, and Suarez.

The pressure is already building for Dunga with fans demanding more flair, with many believing the side are playing too safe. Thiago Silva will be missing out while Phillipe Coutinho is starting to make a name for himself for the Samba stars.

Brazil's new number one goalkeeper, Jefferson believes that the side are in transition. The 32-year-old cited Argentina and Uruguay as teams in a similar phase of transformation.

"It will be good for us to continue to grow in the competition which will certainly be a good preparation for the 2018 World Cup [qualifiers]," stated Jefferson.

Peru are a side that have struggled since impressing in 2011 in Argentina. They have dropped to 61st in the latest FIFA rankings compared to a record 19th in 2013.

Peru have no real concerns and will be looking to pick a similar 11 to the one that drew with Mexico. Fiorentina midfielder Juan Manuel Vargas could potentially be handed a role to add the necessary experience.

Brazil enter after a 2-0 warm-up victory - Mexico last week and stuttering 1-0 victory - Honduras.

Dunga cautious of Brazil's chances

Brazil are judged to be one of the favourites for the Copa America, but Dunga believes they are not.

Speaking ahead of the Peru clash he said that he believes that the favourites are the home nation, Chile, and Argentina, "because they were the runners-up at the World Cup."

Nolberto Solano, one of Peru's most famous exports believes they will not be scared of Brazil's star-studded line up telling the press that his team will not bark the bus. He told reporters. "We play with the plan of the coach that likes to go out and take the initiative"

In the past six fixtures, Peru have never beaten Brazil, so it seems a tall ask for the true underdogs in this year's Copa America. It has to be remembered that Brazil only reached the quarter finals in 2011.

Possible Lineups:

Brazil:

Jefferson; Fabinho, Miranda, David Luiz, Filipe Luis, Fernandinho, Elias, Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Neymar



Peru:

Gallese; Zambrano, Advincula, Farfan, Cespedes, Ballon, Lobaton, Cueva, Sanchez, Ascues, Guerrero