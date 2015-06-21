Copa America preview: Colombia - Peru - Decisive encounter for both sides

Colombia take on Peru in the third and final game for both sides in Group C on Sunday night. As both sides look for a decisive three points with all the sides in the group currently tied on three points.

Colombian Hopes and Dreams

Colombia kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 victory on Thursday over Brazil, which finished in controversy as Neymar saw red after the final whistle along with Carlos Bacca, a key component to Los Cafeteros.

The victory against Dunga's Brazil side as Peru beat Venezuela by the same scoreline, means all four teams in Group C are locked on three points going into the final round of games.

The last time Los Cafeteros lifted the Copa America was in 2001, the year they hosted the competition with the likes of Mario Yepes being part of the side that beat Mexico 1-0 in the final.

Manchester City target, Pedro Franco, said that Peru "are a good fighting team".

Franco continued that Colombia "look for the strikers with good crosses" so Peru "must play our own game and take precautions". He sayd that "it will be a match in which to think very smartly."

Peru fancy their Chances

Peru have had a reputable start to the Copa America with a tough to take loss - Brazil before bouncing back to beat Venezuela 1-0 thanks to a strike from veteran Claudio Pizzaro.

Copa América statistics suggest that Peru could have the upper hand in Temuco - they have beaten Colombia seven times, with Jose Pekerman's side having just two victories to their name against Los Incas in the past 14 meets on the continental stage.

Ricardo Gareca has, a more or less full squad to pick from with the return of Jefferson Farfán to training on Saturday after missing both games so far.

The Peruvians have looked confident and comfortable in the tournament, stretching Brazil to the limits and then side-stepping past Venezuela.

In the past five competitions, Peru have only won once in their last game.

Elsewhere

Meanwhile elsewhere in Group C Brazil will take on Venezuela without Neymar after he was banned for four games after being sent off - Colombia last time out.

The pressure is firmly on Brazil and Colombia with both Venezuela and Peru pleasantly surprised to still be within a chance of qualification.

Possible Lineups

Colombia

David Ospina - Cristian Zapata - Pablo Armero - Jeison Murillo - Camilo Zuniga - Carlos Sanchez - Edwin Valencia - Juan Cuadrado - James Rodriguez - Teo Gutierrez - Radamel Falcao.

Peru

Gallese - Zambrano - Advincula - Ballon - Labaton - Cueva - Vargas - Sanchez - Ascues - Guerrero - Pizarro