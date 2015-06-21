Score Italy U21 - Portugal U21 in 2015 European Under-21 Championships (0-0)

FT: I have been Conor de Smith and thank you for continuing to follow the UEFA European under-21 Championship on VAVEL.

FT: Marco Benassi had a very good game in the blue shirt.

FT: The performance was much improved from their opening match, but qualification is out of Italy's hands now. Portugal go into the final group game against Sweden with the semi-finals looking a real prospect.

FT: Italy deserved the win but could not find the goal, despite their best efforts. Six shots on target compared to Portugal's two tells the story, with the Azzurrini the better side overall.

FT: Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle to end the game, the full-time score in this UEFA European under-21 Championship encounter is 0-0.

90' Great chance during the dying embers of the game for Italy, and it fell to the left-back. All three points have gone begging there, with Biraghi's shot saved when he should have scored having found himself in space following Federico Bernardeschi's pass.

90' Goncalo Paciencia booked for tugging on Viviani's shirt.

90' Four minutes of added time have been signalled by the fourth official.

89' Bardi finally tested after Iuri Medeiros found himself in space at the backpost, his volley is well saved by the feet of the Inter Milan shot stopper.

87' Romagnoli booked for a cynical foul on substitute Iuri Medeiros, who was pulled down after going past the centre-back. The resulting free-kick is taken well by Toze, but Liverpool's Tiago Ilori somehow heads away from goal.

85' Belotti comes off for Viviani. The manager seemingly reverting back to his three in midfield.

83' Domenico Berardi has given Guerreiro a tough time on the right flank.

81' Final change for Portugal as Joao Mario comes off for Toze. The former unable to repeat his heroics against the English.

78' Iuri Medeiros replaces Bernardo Silva, who showed flashes of brilliance once again. Before this, Cristeg made way from Trotta. A forward thinking change from Di Biagio, taking off the most defensive midfield player for a forward.

76' Powerful play from William Carvalho opens up the Italy defense for the first time in the game. Connotations of Yaya Toure emerged from that run, although the final pass was unusually poor.

73' A draw for Portugal would almost assure qualification to the semi-finals, but a point for their European counterparts could see them effectively exit the tournament at the group stage. A real blow for the five time champions.

71' Further good wing play from Zappacosta sees his cross drilled into Andrea Belotti, whose flick fails to find the net. A look of disbelief is written across the 21-year-old's face.

69' Sensational play from Bernardo Silva draws a cynical foul from Biraghi. Yellow card shown to the left-back.

65' The first yellow card of the evening goes to the substitute, Federico Bernardeschi.

62' Battocchio is replaced by Bernardeschi.

59' Cristian Battocchio's effort is a poor one, straight at the 'keeper. The Watford attacking midfielder has been on loan in Serie B this season, falling out of Sannino's plans. With Premier League football awaiting the Hertforshire outfit, the 23-year-old will be hoping for some football at Vicarage Road.

56' Benassi having a decent game for Italy after coming in for the suspended Sturaro. His third effort of the game was always curling wide but his impact on the team is clear to see.

54' Goncalo Paciencia comes on for Rafa Silva.

54' Worrying signs for Italy as Berardi lies on the floor after being caught by Raphael Guerreiro. The referee has now stopped the game.

52' Berardi having an influence on the left this time, crossing the ball with great precision but Marco Benassi poked it wide. The linesman later revealed that the cross was offside.

47' Once again Italy get off to a tremendous start, with Cristiano Biraghi finding Andrea Belotti. Parma's summer signing got there ahead of Jose Sa but his header rebounds off the crossbar.

46' Portugal get the second half underway here, who are now playing from left to right.

HT: Marco Benassi shows his frustration after his shot was saved by the 'keeper.

HT: Although Italy's midfield three did not partake in their country's opening game, they look as though they are all tiring. The Italians have covered over 400 more meters than their opponents.

HT: Ruis Jorge's men were able to show their technical prowess as the game went on but were able to summon up any sort of end product. Despite the best chances going to Italy, Portugal's quality may just come to the fore later in the night.

HT: A very interesting half of football at the Stadion Miroslava Valenty, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The Italians started the game very promisingly, testing the goalkeeper in a matter of seconds and their urgency might have given them the lead.

HT: The referee blows his whistle and subsequently sends the teams down the tunnel. Entertaining half at the UEFA European under-21 Championship, but still no goals.

45' Zappacosta's cross almost forces Sergio Oliveira into an own goal. The deflection flies just wide of the goal.

43' Berardi still causing the Portuguese defense some trouble attempting the curl the ball into the top corner after cutting inside on the periphery of the penalty area. His effort, however, is easily collected by Jose Sa.

39' Esperancas have asserted their dominance on the game as the minutes have gone by, now holding 54% possession. The urgency we saw the Little Blues start the fixture with has seemingly vanished as Portugal have regained control in the middle of the pitch.

36' Portugal's best chance of the game goes begging. Fabulous play from Bernardo Silva finds Oliveira free in the penalty area, the Porto man cuts it back for Joao Mario but he blazes his effort well wide. The goalscorer against England could have punished the Italians there.

36' Rugani challenges Rafa Silva of Portugal. Still without a goal in Uherske Hradiste.

27' Marco Benassi collects the ball from a Portugal defender and hits a shot first time at Jose Sa. The ball was nestling into the bottom corner of the net but Sa, the 22-year-old, instinctively dives to his left and pushes it agonisingly wide.

25' William Carvalho is running the game in the Portugal midfield, instructing his team-mates and making himself available for every pass.

20' The Azzurrini look inspired in the first 20 minutes, seemingly responding to some harsh criticism from press in their native country. The papers were voicing their disapproval of Di Biagio's team selection and Bardi's error in the defeat against Sweden.

18' Sergio Oliveira goes round Zappacosta with some great skill but the following shot is lacklustre, going wide of Bardi's near post.

15' Guerreiro is having a poor first-half, heading behind for a corner after a hopeful ball into the box from the Italians.

14' Raphael Guerreiro goes through the back of Berardi, who is frustrating the left-back. Szymon Marciniak's gesture towards his pocket signals that he is on his final warning.

10' Italy right-back Davide Zappacosta has looked dangerous going forward thus far, overlapping ahead of Berardi to get a cross into box once again.

8' Another Italy move has been cut out by Raphael Guerreiro. The Portugal team have yet to challenge Bardi in the Italy goal, who will be feeling nervous following a poor showing against Sweden.

6' Italy have crafted the first real chance of the evening with Berardi the architect. A through ball played from the outside of his left foot found Andrea Belotti but the striker could not finish, shooting straight at the onrushing goalkeeper.

5' The Italians have attempted a couple of crosses so far, the latest testing William Carvalho in the penalty area. The midfielder has been linked with numerous Premier League sides in the last year, and was assured as he cleared the ball away.

3' The tempo is quick and aggressive in the opening exchanges, Italy looking to get forward at every opportunity.

1' Italy get this off to a bang here, straight from kick-off they test Jose Sa in goal and win a corner.

Both teams will play in their usual home kit, Italy in blue shirts and white shorts while Portugal are donned in all red. The former will be kicking from left to right in this first-half.

The teams are exiting the tunnel ahead of kick-off with national anthems about to be played. Portugal's is up first.

Kick-off between Italy U21 vs Portugal U21 is just 10 minutes away. We at VAVEL will be bringing you action as it happens, so be sure to stay with us throughout the game.

Portugal players warming up before kick-off

Jesse Lingard secured all three points for England U21 against a battling Sweden side. A well hit volley was the Three Lions' first European Championship goal from open play since 2011. As it stands, if Italy win tonight then all four nations will be on three points going into the final group game. While victory for Portugal means that qualification will be all but assured.

Portugal substitutes: Daniel Fernandes, Bruno Varela, Joao Cancelo, Tobias Figueiredo, Frederico Venancio, Ruben Neves, Toze, Goncalo Paciencia, Iuri Medeiros, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ricardo Horta and Ricardo

Italy substitutes: Sportiello, Leali, Sabelli, Barba, Bianchetti, Izzo, Viviani, Baselli, Bernardeschi, Trotta and Verdi

The Portugal U21 line-up has been announced: Jose Sa; Ricardo Esgaio, Paulo Oliveira, Tiago Ilori, Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho; Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Oliveira; Rafa Silva, Carlos Mane

Italy's changing room

There have been five changes from the Italy side that lost to Sweden, including the entirety of the three man midfield. Romagnoli comes in for Bianchetti in the heart of defense, while Sabelli is replaced by Cristiano Biraghi. Sturaro, Viviani and Baselli have all been replaced by Benassi, Crisetig and Cataldi respectively.

The Italy U21 line-up has been announced: Bardi; Zappacosta, Rugani, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Benassi, Crisetig, Cataldi; Berardi, Belotti, Battocchio.

England and Sweden's match is still without a goal with just over 15 minutes to go. A draw would ultimately send the Three Lions home, but would but the Swedes in a very good position before their last group game with Portugal.

On the other hand, Portugal managed to overcome England with a Joao Mario goal in the second half. The Portugal international responded quickest to a Bernardo Silva shot that rebounded off the near post, leaving Jack Butland stranded.

Italy's under-21 side were tipped to finish within the top three, gaining a place in the semi-final or for the Olympic play-off. However, a defeat to Sweden has put that in doubt. The favorites went in front when Berardi converted a penalty that Alexander Milosevic was later sent off for. After Sweden's play-off with France, it would be wrong for anyone to right them off. They equalised after half-time through John Guidetti before Isaac Kiese Thelin scored the winner from the penalty spot.

The two managers also have history together, facing each other in 2002 for a Champions League qualifyer between Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. The Lisbon outfit were held to a 0-0 draw at home before Inter triumphed 2-0 at the San Siro, where Di Biagio scored.

The referee who will be officiating tonight’s proceedings is Szymon Marciniak of Poland. The 34-year-old has overseen Champions League, Europa League and international games this season. Showing 183 yellow cards and six red cards in his 44 fixtures this campaign, Marciniak refereed the opening game of the competition.

This Group B fixture will be played at the Stadion Miroslava Valenty in Uherske Hradiste. The ground can hold up to 8,121 people and is home to FC Slovacko during the season. Opening in 2003 to a frinedly between Slovacko and Borussia Monchengladbach, the stadium has hosted two Czech Republic internationals with the most recent coming in 2009.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Ivan Cavaleiro is doubtful after sustaining a small injury to the right leg. The boss will have to find a suitable replacement to partner Ricardo up front, with Carlos Mane likely to fill his shoes if the Benfica man is unfit.

Bernardo Silva will also be vital to any hopes Portugal have of lifting the trophy for the first time, and was also ineffable against the English. The Monaco sensation will take some stopping from the Italy defense, recording four goals in the qualifying process. Unknown quantity Sergio Oliveira was also extremely troublesome, completing over 70 passes.

Rui Jorge has a relatively healthy squad to pick from and is likely to line his side up in similar fashion as he did against England. William Carvalho will keep his place in midfield following an impressive display on Thursday night. The Sporting Lisbon man is being courted by a number of top clubs and currently has more caps for the senior side than at U21 level.

Di Biagio stated that Cataldi will certainly start and Bardi will be the goalkeeper. The former is expected to replace Sturaro while the latter will retain his place in goal, despite giving away the penalty against the Swedes. After proclaiming Bernardeschi's quality "was in no doubt", he may in line to replace Watford's Cristian Battocchio up front.

In the crowd tonight will be head coach of the senior team, Antonio Conte, with Berardi hopeing to make a sizeable impression. The jewel in the team, the Juventus forward stated: "We can not make mistakes and we will not. The defeat against Sweden must be put behind us, we all want to stay until the end. I believe, although I must admit that Portugal plays good football, we must roll up our sleeves and start over."

A hat-trick from Jan Kliment has contributed to the standout performance of the summer thus far. The 21-year-old was twice on the end of some outstanding passing football in the first-half, before rounding the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick and give the hosts all three points.

The first day of the under-21 European Championships saw two tight and ultimatley nervy fixtures. A late Sisto goal gave Denmark a victory over the hosts before a 1-1 draw was played between Germany and Serbia. This was in cotrast to yesterday, when the Czech Republic beat an impressive Serbia side by four clear goals and Germany overcame Denmark by three.

The 44-year-old then guided his new team through the group impeccably, dropping points to just Serbia on their way to finishing top. A play-off with Slovakia followed, but they were quickly dismissed over two legs.

Luigi Di Biagio's team endured a much more laborious route to the finals, battling with Serbia and Belgium for top spot in Group Nine. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder, tenacious and ultimately consistent during his playing days, saw his reign start with a disappointing defeat to Belgium before a goalless 66 minutes against Cyprus.

The two legged play-off started well for the Portuguese when Sergio Oliveira and Carlos Mane awarded their side the lead in Holland, giving them a two goal advantage to protect in Pacos de Ferreira. However, four Netherlands goals made it difficult for the opposition and needed Bernardo Silva to settle proceedings in the dying embers of the game. A late Ake penalty made it a nervy finish but Portugal were through to the finals, just.

Rui Jorge's men qualified in emphatic style, and have now won their last 11 games in succession. Finishing top of a lacklustre group, including the likes of Azerbaijan and Macedonia, allowed them to take part in the play-offs. A highly anticipated clash with the Netherlands was to follow, and it did not disappoint.

Portugal squad: José Sá, Daniel Fernandes, Bruno Varela; Tiago Ilori, Paulo Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro, João Cancelo, Tobias Figueiredo Frederico Venâncio; Ricardo Esgaio, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Sérgio Oliveira, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Tozé, João Mário; Gonçalo Paciência, Iuri Medeiros, Carlos Mané, Ricardo Horta, Ricardo.

Italy squad: Bardi, Leali, Sportiello; Barba, Bianchetti, Biraghi, Izzo, Romagnoli, Rugani, Sabelli, Zappacosta; Baselli, Battocchio, Benassi, Cataldi, Crisetig, Sturaro, Viviani; Belotti, BerardiBernardeschi, Trotta, Green.

Portugal failed to qualify for the 2009 and 2013 editions of the European Championships, their worst stint since they failed to qualify in 1998 and 2000. As a result, the U21 team have been through eight managers since the turn of the century.

Despite a huge influx of talent emerging from Portugal in recent times, Esperanças' record in the Euros is signifciantly less impressive. After losing the final in 1994, third place has remained their best finish when they defeated Sweden in the Olympic play-off. Hugo Almeida proved the star of the 2004 tournament, scoring three goals overall.

The Little Blues failed to make it six titles when they reached the final two years ago. An explosive start to the game saw four goals scored within the first 40 minutes, with Thiago netting a hat-trick for Spain. Isco converted a fourth for La Roja in a six goal thriller, with Ciro Immobile and Fabio Borini scoring for the Italians.

This proved to be Italy's second of five European titles, a record in the competition. After beating the Portuguese, they went on to win their third successive tournament with victory over Spain before triumphing over the Czech Republic and Serbia and Montenegro respectively.

The Azzurrini went into the final in Montpellier as holders, having overcome Sweden two years before. After a scoreless 90 minutes, the game went to extra-time and was eventually settled by a golden goal from Pierluigi Orlandini.

The most famous meeting between these two nations came in the final in 1994, a game that featured the likes of Fabio Cannaaro, Filippo Inzaghi and Luis Figo. The trio have won thre Champions Leagues, 13 league titles and two Ballon d'Or titles between them.

A win for Portugal's U21 side would all but see them through to the semi-finals, having six points to their name with two games played. A draw or defeat against the Italians would give tonight's opponents, and England, a chance of qualification on the final day.

This will be the sides' penultimate group game at the tournament, with the two having contrasting results in the opening fixture. Portugal remain second in Group B after victory over England, while Italy sit in third place following defeat to Sweden.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Italy U21 - Portugal U21 at the Stadion Miroslava Valenty in Uherske Hradiste. This European under-21 Championship fixture will be brought to you by Conor de Smith.