Score Italy U21 - Portugal U21 in 2015 European Under-21 Championships (0-0)
Domenico Berardi scores the opener against Sweden.
FT: I have been Conor de Smith and thank you for continuing to follow the UEFA European under-21 Championship on VAVEL.

FT: Marco Benassi had a very good game in the blue shirt.

FT: The performance was much improved from their opening match, but qualification is out of Italy's hands now. Portugal go into the final group game against Sweden with the semi-finals looking a real prospect.

FT: Italy deserved the win but could not find the goal, despite their best efforts. Six shots on target compared to Portugal's two tells the story, with the Azzurrini the better side overall.

FT: Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle to end the game, the full-time score in this UEFA European under-21 Championship encounter is 0-0.

90' Great chance during the dying embers of the game for Italy, and it fell to the left-back. All three points have gone begging there, with Biraghi's shot saved when he should have scored having found himself in space following Federico Bernardeschi's pass.

90' Goncalo Paciencia booked for tugging on Viviani's shirt.

90' Four minutes of added time have been signalled by the fourth official.

89' Bardi finally tested after Iuri Medeiros found himself in space at the backpost, his volley is well saved by the feet of the Inter Milan shot stopper.

87' Romagnoli booked for a cynical foul on substitute Iuri Medeiros, who was pulled down after going past the centre-back. The resulting free-kick is taken well by Toze, but Liverpool's Tiago Ilori somehow heads away from goal.

85' Belotti comes off for Viviani. The manager seemingly reverting back to his three in midfield.

83' Domenico Berardi has given Guerreiro a tough time on the right flank.

81' Final change for Portugal as Joao Mario comes off for Toze. The former unable to repeat his heroics against the English.

78' Iuri Medeiros replaces Bernardo Silva, who showed flashes of brilliance once again. Before this, Cristeg made way from Trotta. A forward thinking change from Di Biagio, taking off the most defensive midfield player for a forward.

76' Powerful play from William Carvalho opens up the Italy defense for the first time in the game. Connotations of Yaya Toure emerged from that run, although the final pass was unusually poor.

73' A draw for Portugal would almost assure qualification to the semi-finals, but a point for their European counterparts could see them effectively exit the tournament at the group stage. A real blow for the five time champions.

71' Further good wing play from Zappacosta sees his cross drilled into Andrea Belotti, whose flick fails to find the net. A look of disbelief is written across the 21-year-old's face.

69' Sensational play from Bernardo Silva draws a cynical foul from Biraghi. Yellow card shown to the left-back.

65' The first yellow card of the evening goes to the substitute, Federico Bernardeschi.

62' Battocchio is replaced by Bernardeschi.

59' Cristian Battocchio's effort is a poor one, straight at the 'keeper. The Watford attacking midfielder has been on loan in Serie B this season, falling out of Sannino's plans. With Premier League football awaiting the Hertforshire outfit, the 23-year-old will be hoping for some football at Vicarage Road.

56' Benassi having a decent game for Italy after coming in for the suspended Sturaro. His third effort of the game was always curling wide but his impact on the team is clear to see.

54' Goncalo Paciencia comes on for Rafa Silva.

54' Worrying signs for Italy as Berardi lies on the floor after being caught by Raphael Guerreiro. The referee has now stopped the game.

52' Berardi having an influence on the left this time, crossing the ball with great precision but Marco Benassi poked it wide. The linesman later revealed that the cross was offside.

47' Once again Italy get off to a tremendous start, with Cristiano Biraghi finding Andrea Belotti. Parma's summer signing got there ahead of Jose Sa but his header rebounds off the crossbar.

46' Portugal get the second half underway here, who are now playing from left to right.

HT: Marco Benassi shows his frustration after his shot was saved by the 'keeper.

HT: Although Italy's midfield three did not partake in their country's opening game, they look as though they are all tiring. The Italians have covered over 400 more meters than their opponents.

HT: Ruis Jorge's men were able to show their technical prowess as the game went on but were able to summon up any sort of end product. Despite the best chances going to Italy, Portugal's quality may just come to the fore later in the night.

HT: A very interesting half of football at the Stadion Miroslava Valenty, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The Italians started the game very promisingly, testing the goalkeeper in a matter of seconds and their urgency might have given them the lead.

HT: The referee blows his whistle and subsequently sends the teams down the tunnel. Entertaining half at the UEFA European under-21 Championship, but still no goals.

45' Zappacosta's cross almost forces Sergio Oliveira into an own goal. The deflection flies just wide of the goal.

43' Berardi still causing the Portuguese defense some trouble attempting the curl the ball into the top corner after cutting inside on the periphery of the penalty area. His effort, however, is easily collected by Jose Sa.

39' Esperancas have asserted their dominance on the game as the minutes have gone by, now holding 54% possession. The urgency we saw the Little Blues start the fixture with has seemingly vanished as Portugal have regained control in the middle of the pitch.

36' Portugal's best chance of the game goes begging. Fabulous play from Bernardo Silva finds Oliveira free in the penalty area, the Porto man cuts it back for Joao Mario but he blazes his effort well wide. The goalscorer against England could have punished the Italians there.

36' Rugani challenges Rafa Silva of Portugal. Still without a goal in Uherske Hradiste.

27' Marco Benassi collects the ball from a Portugal defender and hits a shot first time at Jose Sa. The ball was nestling into the bottom corner of the net but Sa, the 22-year-old, instinctively dives to his left and pushes it agonisingly wide.

25' William Carvalho is running the game in the Portugal midfield, instructing his team-mates and making himself available for every pass.

20' The Azzurrini look inspired in the first 20 minutes, seemingly responding to some harsh criticism from press in their native country. The papers were voicing their disapproval of Di Biagio's team selection and Bardi's error in the defeat against Sweden.

18' Sergio Oliveira goes round Zappacosta with some great skill but the following shot is lacklustre, going wide of Bardi's near post.

15' Guerreiro is having a poor first-half, heading behind for a corner after a hopeful ball into the box from the Italians.

14' Raphael Guerreiro goes through the back of Berardi, who is frustrating the left-back. Szymon Marciniak's gesture towards his pocket signals that he is on his final warning.

10' Italy right-back Davide Zappacosta has looked dangerous going forward thus far, overlapping ahead of Berardi to get a cross into box once again.

8' Another Italy move has been cut out by Raphael Guerreiro. The Portugal team have yet to challenge Bardi in the Italy goal, who will be feeling nervous following a poor showing against Sweden.

6' Italy have crafted the first real chance of the evening with Berardi the architect. A through ball played from the outside of his left foot found Andrea Belotti but the striker could not finish, shooting straight at the onrushing goalkeeper.

5' The Italians have attempted a couple of crosses so far, the latest testing William Carvalho in the penalty area. The midfielder has been linked with numerous Premier League sides in the last year, and was assured as he cleared the ball away.

3' The tempo is quick and aggressive in the opening exchanges, Italy looking to get forward at every opportunity.

1' Italy get this off to a bang here, straight from kick-off they test Jose Sa in goal and win a corner.

Both teams will play in their usual home kit, Italy in blue shirts and white shorts while Portugal are donned in all red. The former will be kicking from left to right in this first-half.

The teams are exiting the tunnel ahead of kick-off with national anthems about to be played. Portugal's is up first.

Kick-off between Italy U21 vs Portugal U21 is just 10 minutes away. We at VAVEL will be bringing you action as it happens, so be sure to stay with us throughout the game.

Portugal players warming up before kick-off

Jesse Lingard secured all three points for England U21 against a battling Sweden side. A well hit volley was the Three Lions' first European Championship goal from open play since 2011. As it stands, if Italy win tonight then all four nations will be on three points going into the final group game. While victory for Portugal means that qualification will be all but assured.

Portugal substitutes: Daniel Fernandes, Bruno Varela, Joao Cancelo, Tobias Figueiredo, Frederico Venancio, Ruben Neves, Toze, Goncalo Paciencia, Iuri Medeiros, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ricardo Horta and Ricardo

Italy substitutes: Sportiello, Leali, Sabelli, Barba, Bianchetti, Izzo, Viviani, Baselli, Bernardeschi, Trotta and Verdi

The Portugal U21 line-up has been announced: Jose Sa; Ricardo Esgaio, Paulo Oliveira, Tiago Ilori, Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho; Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Oliveira; Rafa Silva, Carlos Mane

Italy's changing room

There have been five changes from the Italy side that lost to Sweden, including the entirety of the three man midfield. Romagnoli comes in for Bianchetti in the heart of defense, while Sabelli is replaced by Cristiano Biraghi. Sturaro, Viviani and Baselli have all been replaced by Benassi, Crisetig and Cataldi respectively.

The Italy U21 line-up has been announced: Bardi; Zappacosta, Rugani, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Benassi, Crisetig, Cataldi; Berardi, Belotti, Battocchio.

England and Sweden's match is still without a goal with just over 15 minutes to go. A draw would ultimately send the Three Lions home, but would but the Swedes in a very good position before their last group game with Portugal.

On the other hand, Portugal managed to overcome England with a Joao Mario goal in the second half. The Portugal international responded quickest to a Bernardo Silva shot that rebounded off the near post, leaving Jack Butland stranded.