England U21 1-3 Italy U21: Italian win proves fruitless as both sides are jettisoned from the competition

Italy dismissed England in Olomouc by three goals to one, as a dismal performance from the Young Lions saw them jettisoned from the European Championships alongside Italy, who went home courtesy of a sickening Simon Tibbling strike for Sweden.

The opening goal came through a fantastic Andrea Belotti volley before Marco Benassi doubled the lead after some shambolic England defending. The English were ultimately leaving the Czech Republic when Benassi added a third, before Danny Ings hit home a consolation goal in the dying embers of the game.

Gareth Southgate made four changes to the side that overcame Sweden on Thursday evening. John Stones recovered from concussion and replaced Liam Moore at centre-back while match winner, Jesse Lingard, replaced the injured Alex Pritchard on the left flank. Jake Forster-Caskey was brought in at the expense of Will Hughes in a holding role, while Danny Ings was deployed behind Harry Kane in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Italians’ starting line-up remained relatively unchanged following a much improved performance against tournament favourites, Portugal. A goal from open play still remained missing for the Azzurrini, so Marcelo Trotta replaced Watford’s Cristian Battocchio up front. Although there was little change in personnel, Luigi Di Biagio opted for the 4-4-2 system they used throughout qualification rather than their 4-3-3 formation seen at the European under-21 Championship.

A promising opening was cultivated by both nations, typified by three corners taken within the first six minutes of this crucial Group B fixture. The last produced the first chance of the match, Domenico Berardi’s set piece was flicked on well by Marco Benassi but centre-back Alessio Romagnoli failed to convert from six-yards out.

Liverpool’s new signing, Danny Ings, made his first start of the competition to provide service for an often isolated Harry Kane. Early signs looked positive, but roles were reversed when Kane’s exquisitely weighted through ball managed to split open Daniele Rugani and Cristiano Biraghi. Receiving the ball from Nathaniel Chalobah, the 31 goal Tottenham Hotspur forward provided an opening for his team-mate but the ex-Burnley man struck the side netting with his weaker left foot.

Francesco Bardi was eventually tested 20 minutes into an even first-half, palming away Harry Kane’s curling effort. North London rivalry has been temporarily been cast aside on international duty, as Carl Jenkinson’s long ball was ineffably controlled by Kane. Coming in on his right foot, confusing the faltering Davide Zappacosta in the process, the youngster forced Bardi into a fine save.

Azzurrini take the lead

The Three Lions looked to be stamping their authority on the game, with chances falling to their two recognised strikers, but found themselves on the back foot following Andrea Belotti’s crucial opening goal. A superb cross from Berardi met the oncoming Bellotti after Ben Gibson failed to track the 21-year-old’s run, the Lazio striker subsequently volleyed into the top corner of Jack Butland’s net. Outstanding technical quality displayed from both Berardi and the goalscorer.

Needing a win for a fighting chance of advancing to the semi-finals, the Little Blues doubled their advantage just moments later. After an England attack broke down in midfield, Lorenzo Crisetig drove forward with great intent but no challenge arrived from an England defender. The space relinquished by an onrushing John Stones allowed the normally defensive minded Crisetig to find Benassi on the periphery of the penalty area, the midfielder continued his good form shown against Portugal with a goal via a deflection off the unfortunate Ben Gibson.

The English found it difficult to break through the dominant Italian midfield, and chances were subsequently produced by individual efforts. The impressive Nathan Redmond’s jinking run past Rugani enabled a low strike at goal, but was well saved by the feet of an inspired goalkeeper. After poor performances in the opening two matches, Bardi was justifying his selection as he deflected a long ranged Kane strike.

These chances proved to be the last of an enthralling first 45, with Luigi Di Biagio the happier manager as the sides entered the tunnel at the interval. As it stood, both sides were exiting from the tournament with Portugal and Sweden still level.

After the break, England looked revitalised with Redmond confusing the opposition’s back four once again. The Norwich winger cut inside in spite of immense pressure from Rugani and Zappacosta, but his strike zipped just wide of the post as Bardi was left stranded. Chances were coming for the losing side but nobody was able to convert.

Substitutes just past the hour mark were made from both camps, showing their contrasting positions. Forster-Caskey came off for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an attempt to salvage a draw and ultimately send them through, while the tiring Berardi was replaced by right-back Stefano Sabelli as they looked to hang onto their lead.

England’s wingers were looking dangerous with their attacking potency, as Redmond and Lingard combined to create an opportunity for the latter. After a pass from his countryman picked out the Manchester United player, the former Birmingham loanee dribbled past two opponents before opening up his body and curling the ball just wide of the woodwork.

Both teams go home

The game was put to bed, however, as Benassi added to his tally with 20 minutes left to play courtesy of some dissasterous defending. A Zappacosta throw-in showed no signs of danger before Trotta, unmarked in the penalty area, flicked the ball on behind him to find Benassi and the 20-year-old produced an accurate header, unchallenged, past a hapless Butland to send England home.

As the game drew to a close, the atmosphere across the Andruv Stadion was a negative one despite Italy’s renowned three goal lead. With a stalemate looking likely in Uherske Hradiste, both teams would be jettisoned from the Euros courtesy of the head-to-head ruling. However, in unforeseen circumstances, a beautiful finish from Goncalo Paciencia put Portugal in front against the Swedes and enabled the Italian fans to dream.

England got themselves a consolation goal in the form of a superb Danny Ings strike from outside of the area, assisted by a flick from Loftus-Cheek, but news had just filtered through to Di Biagio that Simon Tibbling had equalised for their Swedish counterparts. Abject scenes in Olomouc followed after the final whistle, as both sides were jettisoned from the tournament in dramatic fashion.