Napoli Season Preview 2015-16 - Sarri sets sights on Champions League places

Last term's disappointing 5th place finish marked a time for change in Napoli. The expected decision to sack Rafael Benitez came and he was replaced by former Empoli manager Maurizio Sarri. Napoli were expected to sail into the top 3 with ease but that didn't happen as they fell a way short, new manager Sarri has big expectations to impress a demanding Neopolitan fanbase.

Sarri is now in charge of a number of deadly attacking talents such as Gonzalo Higuain, Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Manolo Gabbiadini. Those five players alone scored 50 league goals last season with Higuain topping the list with 18.

Undeterred by the rumours surrounding their star men last summer, Napoli looked to have everything going there way. However dropped points against mostly bottom half teams saw them finish below Roma and Lazio.

The dynamic midfield duo of Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne were a constant threat throughout the season with the previous bagging 12 goals in all competitions despite rumours of him returning to Real Madrid for a third spell.

Manager

The former Pescara, Hellas Verona and Empoli manager Maurizio Sarri enters his first season in Naples after previous boss Rafael Benitez couldn't resist the call from Real Madrid in early June.

His much-used formation with one sitting midfielder was one of the main reasons Empoli managed to avoid the drop and finish a respectable 15th. Sarri has spent well and has so far kept all the big names in the club which is a positive start in his new job. He's already spent €31m has he aims to guide Napoli above the two sides from the capital and back into the Champions League and maybe force some sort of title challenges against reigning champions Juventus.

Transfers

Napoli have so far signed defender Elseid Hysaj from Empoli for a fee of €5m; defender Vlad Chiriches from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of €7m; Brazilian midfielder Allan from Udinese for a fee of €11.5m; goalkeeper Gabriel on loan from Milan; goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Bayern Munich for a fee of €2m; Midfielder Mirko Valdifiori from Empoli for a fee of €5.5m.

Sarri went back to his former side for Elseid Hysaj and Mirko Valdifiori with the former having a superb season which saw him become a full Italian international. Pepe Reina returns for his second spell after a frustrating spell with Bayern Munich. Allan arrives from Udinese after being their standout player last season after they finished a lowly 16th place.

To their credit, Gli Azzurri have acted quickly and heavily to make sure they regain their sought after Champions League place this season. However, the most notable addition has arrived in the form of the previously mentioned Mirko Valdifiori.

Sarri has taken him from nowhere to become an Italian international now playing European football too. Securing his services for just €5.5m could possibly prove to be one of the deals of the summer as his experience and composure could be exactly what Napoli need in their centre midfield.

Champions League Rivals

Napoli are going in search of Champions League football but find AS Roma and Lazio in their way. In the four games against the two rivals Napoli managed two wins with a dreadful 4-2 loss against Lazio on the final day secured 3rd place for I Biancocelesti.

Napoli play Lazio on September 20th at home and away on 3rd February. They host Roma on December 13th and travel to the capital again on 24th April. This season's push for the Champions League places is going to be more exciting than ever. Fireworks are promised when Napoli meet both sides as they search for a return to Europe's biggest competition.

Opening Six

Sarri's men men kick start their season with a tricky trip to Sassuolo on Sunday August 23rd. They then welcome Europa League qualification chasing Sampdoria before Sarri, Valdifiori and Hysaj return home to face Empoli in early September. Then comes one of the biggest games they'll have all season as they host Champions League chasing rivals Lazio. They end their first six games with a trip to newly promoted Carpi.

One to watch

Even after Sarri has strengthened in midfield, David Lopez is the man for the job. Since López signing on a five-year contract after joining from Espanyol last August on deadline day, Lopez was a solid and regular starter in the centre midfield all season. Napoli now have many options for the two starting spots in the centre midfield but after his first season in Italy, Lopez is more than deserving of occupying one of those places.

Predicted finish

Serie A - 3rd - I feel that with Napoli keeping the likes of Higuain and Hamsik and also signing the likes of Mirko Valdifiori and Allan, they have only gotten stronger. Sarri's side will not find goals hard to come by even if they can't always rely on Higuain with the likes of Callejon, Mertens, Hamsik and Gabbiadini all likely to contribute more than enough goals from midfield.

Coppa Italia - Final - Napoli are always good for a strong cup-run and I feel that this year will be no different. I feel that Juventus will defend their title but a cup run would be exactly what Napoli fans need to lift their spirits.