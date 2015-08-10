Winners and losers from Ligue 1 opening weekend

The Ligue 1 season got back underway last Friday, 17 goals were shared amongst France’s elite 20 teams and eight winners arose from the opening weekend. In what could be one of the most open campaigns in recent memory, there were a plethora of winners and losers, individually or collectively, that may set the tone for the year ahead.

Loser: Marseille

Much of the international press has surrounded Marseille in recent days, with the resignation of manager Marcelo Bielsa dominating the headlines despite an unexpected defeat to potential relegation candidates, Caen.

The Argentine handed his letter of resignation to president Vincent Labrune before the post-match press conference, stating that he “turned down several major offers” because he wanted to stay with the French giants. The 60-year-old, nicknamed El Loco due to his touchline antics, sited instability as his reason for leaving on the first day of the new campaign.

Labrune responded by proclaiming that he too was shocked by the decision and it has “placed the club in difficulty” before revealing that assistant coach, Franck Passi, will take temporary charge.

Knowing he was leaving before kick-off, Bielsa would still have been disappointed with the result in his final home outing. The visitors were forcing Steve Mandanda into some early saves but the Frenchman could do nothing about the solitary goal of the game, a stunning 35-yard strike from debutant Andy Delort.

Chances came for Les Phoceens but an outstanding save coupled alongside a goal line clearance ensured the players, and their manager, would enter the dressing room under jeers from their own fans. Although the defeat is far from the perfect start, the loss of their manager may leave the club in turmoil.

The resignation will hit Marseille hard but it also comes as a loss for the entirety of the first division, as France loses yet another one of their biggest characters. The likes of Andrew Ayew and Dimitri Payet have also left the club while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jordan Veretout and Franck Tabanou have also left for pastures new.

Winner: Toulouse’s strike force

Ever since their promotion from Ligue 2 in 2003, Toulouse have been increasingly difficult to pin down. In their now 13 consecutive seasons in Ligue 1, the club have finished in the bottom half on seven occasions but have managed to finish within the top ten during the other five.

Unfortunately for Les Pitchouns, they only managed a lowly 17th place last season and stayed up by a mere five points. Survival came due to their ability to score goals, rather than their ability to keep them out. The Southern outfit recorded 43 goals last term, with only 11 others sides in the league scoring more, but conceding 64 was worse than those who were relegated.

Goals will again prove pivotal for Toulouse, with responsibility heavily reliant on Martin Braithwaite and Wissam Ben Yedder. The duo were on the scoresheet once more against Saint-Etienne, helping their team come from behind with two impressive free-kicks.

Les Verts were one of the better teams in the country last season, qualifying for the Europa League and may have made the Champions League spots come May. Selling a host of stars this summer, including Max Gradel and Franck Tabanou, Christophe Gaultier's men trialled a new 3-4-3 formation with Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Tabanou’s replacement, playing wing-back.

Braithwaite might have opened his account with an equaliser when a ball from the left hand side found the Dane, but the strike was wall saved by Stephane Ruffier. The goalkeeper, hoping for a place in France’s squad for the European Championship squad next year, got a touch but could not keep out the 24-year-old’s free-kick just before the hour mark.

His strike partner, Wissam Ben Yedder, would find the net in similar fashion after the interval as the number 10 curled the ball over the wall to locate the bottom corner. The forward scored 14 goals last term and will be hoping to better that record this time around, with a seemingly improving defense behind him.

One negative arose from the game when substitute Aleksandar Pesic, who was involved in 10 goals last season, found himself sent off just six minutes after making way for Braithwaite. The Serb may find a place in the first team difficult to come by this season, with Adrien Regattin also in contention for a starting berth, and being suspended for the upcoming game with Caen will not help his cause.

Loser: Lyon

Following a below par pre-season for last season's runners-up, which included just one win against AC Milan, Les Gones kicked-off their title challenge with a disappointing stalemate with an inferior Lorient side.

In front of an expecting Stade Municipal de Gerland, Hubert Fournier returned to the club’s customary 4-4-2 formation with Nabil Fekir returning from injury. An exciting line-up, slightly marred by the absence of injury prone Clement Grenier and the suspended Maxime Gonalons, had the youngster start behind captain Alexandre Lacazette and new signing Claudio Beauvue at the top of a midfield diamond.

Despite this impressive selection, the opposition had the greater of the first-half opportunities. Raphael Guerreiro's efforts, one looping over the bar while the other clattered the crossbar due to an impressive Samuel Umtiti clearance, were sandwiched in between a fortuitous Fekir shot, hitting the post before Lacazette’s subsequent shot was tipped onto the woodwork by Benjamin Lecomte.

Chances were few and far between in the second half as Olympique Lyonnais lacked creativity, and a goalless draw proved to be the outcome. The club have now failed to score in their opening two games, following an uninspiring defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions held in Canada. This form will come as a concern for Lyon, who only scored four goals in their final four games last season before becoming the only team in Emirates Cup history to fail to convert any chances.

The main positive will be that the squad remains unscathed this summer, despite moves away rumoured for both Fekir and Lacazette amongst others. The duo are set to stay at the seven time champions, with the club also tying down a host of other stars and academy graduates on new long-term contract extensions.

Winner: Angers SCO

After two decades away from top flight football, Angers have risen to the summit of the table after a 2-0 victory away at 2012 champions Montpellier. Much to the delight of everyone, barring Montpellier fans, the club are enjoying a perfect start to what could be a tough season for 2015’s play-off winners.

In front of a half empty stadium, a ground where the visitors have failed to win in their 96-year history, the hosts must have been confident of three points. History has favoured promoted teams in recent years though; since the turn of the decade 10 clubs have stayed up in the first year following promotion, although only Caen escaped the drop last campaign.

Seven new signings started the game for the underdogs but it fell to old boy Abdoul Camara to open the scoring four minutes into proceedings, continuing his impressive goalscoring season in Ligue 2. Poor defending from Montpellier, who played the majority of the match with right-backs Deplagne, Dabo and Mamadou N’Diaye all playing in the centre, left the Guinea international with enough space to calmly slot the ball past Geoffrey Jourdren.

Les Scoistes survived a number of Montpellier opportunities as Rolland Courbis’ men looked to make use of their 60% possession. Ludovic Butelle did well to force Anthony Mounier into a miss just before half-time while Souleymane Camara carved out the best chance for La Paillade as he rounded the goalkeeper but could only shoot wide of the target. Captain Cheikh N'Doye then headed the ball against his own crossbar, close to joining Guingamp’s Jeremy Sorbon with an own goal, to ensure the pressure was very much on Angers.

Despite the onslaught, former Arsenal youngster Gilles Sunu doubled the advantage and sealed all three points. The summer addition was found on the periphery of the penalty area by Sissoko and the resulting shot went in via a slight deflection off the retreating Daniel Congre.

All promoted teams attained points on the opening day of the season, making it increasingly difficult to call who will be relegated come the end of the season. All three sides coming from Ligue 2 managed to avoid the drop in 2013 and Angers, Troyes and Ajaccio will be hoping to replicate this feat once more.