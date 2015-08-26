FC Astana, BATE Borisov, Bayer Levekusen, Manchester United, CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Malmo, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Valencia and Shakhtar Donetsk, all booked their place in Thursday's Champions League group stage draw this week. In second leg ties repleted with outstanding goals, VAVEL UK choose the top five Champions League goals of the week:

5. Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) vs. Sporting CP

On a dramatic night in Moscow, a wonderful 85th minute free flowing move finished off by Ahmed Musa, gave CSKA Moscow a 4-3 aggregate win over Sporting CP.

4. Admir Mehmedi (Bayer Leverkusen) vs. Lazio

Bayer Leverkusen were hugely impressive at the BayArena, running out comfortable 3-0 winners. The pick of the goals came courtesy of Admir Mehmedi, who rifled the ball into the top right corner of the net to give the home side an aggregate lead.

3. Steffen Hofmann (Rapid Vienna) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Although narrowly ousted by Champions League mainstays' Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night, Rapid Vienna won a lot of admirers with an impressive showing away from home. Many of these new admirers were likely won over by Steffen Hofmann's wonderful free kick from the edge of the penalty area, which had given the Austrian outfit momentary hope of qualification.

2. Luca Zuffi (FC Basel) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

The second free kick on this list comes from FC Basel's Luca Zuffi. Like Hofmann's effort, this fantastic strike did not prove enough to see his side through to the Champions League group stages; however, also like Hofmann's effort, it proved to be undoubtedly the best goal of the tie.

1. Alvaro Negredo (Valencia) vs. Monaco

The former Manchester City man's deft chip was not only, arguably, the most skillful goal scored this week, but also one of the most important. Negredo's early away goal was enough to see his side through to the Champions League group stages with a 4-3 aggregate win over Monaco.