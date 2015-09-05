Italy - Bulgaria preview: Italy look to put pressure on Croatia

If Italy are to hold off pressure from Norway and keep pace with Croatia, they need to be a lot more convincing against Bulgaria, who are a much tougher test than previous opponents Malta. Italy have drawn three of their 7 games, which isn't the form they usually show in qualification for major tournaments. Bulgaria can count themselves unlucky being drawn against Croatia, Italy and Norway. They've struggled and find themselves with just two wins from their 7 games in qualification.

A second half goal from Southampton striker Graziano Pelle was all that Italy needed to get past Malta, while Bulgaria fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Norway; Molde defender Vegard Forren with the only goal in Sofia.

The last 3

With the long journey of qualification coming to a close, Italy end with home games against Bulgaria and Norway with a trip to Azerbaijan in between. The big game comes in Rome on October 13th as Italy host Norway with both teams ideally wanting to avoid the play off round.

Bulgaria face a difficult end to a tough campaign with away trips to table toppers Italy and Croatia before ending with a home game against Azerbaijan. If they are to somehow catch Norway to get a play off place, a result against Italy would be huge for a nation that hasn't had the best of it these past few qualification campaigns.

Key Players

Italy - Marco Verratti

A top passing midfielder, one of the best in the world on his day: Marco Verratti. Relatively unheard of when he signed from Pescara, he's more than made his mark in the French capital. Could he be the playmaker in midfield that fires PSG to a long overdue European triumph? The worrying thing for his opponents is that he continues to get better and better. Now an established starter for Italy he has displayed his talents on a club level and also for his country on the biggest stages on offer. Italy has a rich tradition of producing fantastic central midfield talents like Andrea Pirlo and Marco Tardelli and now Verratti looks to be next in line. If he is to join that elite list, he will need to impress quickly.

Bulgaria - Ivelin Popov

Ivelin Popov has been the main man for Bulgaria since the international retirement of PAOK striker, Dimitar Berbatov. Only 10 goals to his name for his country but it's more than anyone else in the current squad can boast. His career has involved playing for Litex Lovech, Gaziantepspor and Kuban Krasnodar. His big move finally came on June the 3rd 2015, it was announced that Popov had signed a long-term contract with Spartak Moscow. It was reported that the signing fee cost the club about €12.000.000. If Bulgaria are going to close the gap on Norway in third they will need Popov firing in their last few games.

Italy have their sights set on topping the group whilst Bulgaria are still aiming to scramble into the play offs, a tense night in Sicily lies ahead for both nations with contrasting goals.