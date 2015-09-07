Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia: Walters earns crucial win for the Irish

Republic of Ireland moved four points clear of Scotland in third place, after a crucial 1-0 win over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

A second half goal from Jonathan Walters proved to be the difference between to the two sides, as Martin O'Neill's men made it two wins from two in group B.

The home side started brightly, and almost took the lead inside the opening ten minutes through Robbie Keane. After some wonderful interplay between Wes Hoolahan and Jonathan Walters, the ball was chipped to the back post and into the path of Keane by the overlapping Robbie Brady. However, the veteran was unable to keep his volleyed effort from floating just over Nukri Revishvili’s crossbar.

Despite almost conceding early in the game, Georgia regrouped well. During a fifthteen minute period of territorial dominance, the visitors created a number of half-chances, with lone striker Levan Mchedlidze proving to be a handful for the Irish centre back pairing.

Georgian dominance

This period of dominance for the Georgians culminated in what was nearly the goal of the qualifying rounds. Tornike Okriashvili’s extravagant acrobatic effort from the heart of the penalty area proved to be slightly miscued, and rolled harmlessly wide of the right post.

In the 38th minute, Seamus Coleman came close to opening the scoring in emphatic fashion. The full back latched onto Solomon Kverkvelia’s attempted clearance of a Robbie Brady cross on the edge of the penalty area, to volley the ball goalward. The powerful strike on goal was, however, straight at Revishveli in the Georgian goal, who was subsequently able to palm the ball clear of danger.

Despite almost opening the scoring in the first half, Martin O'Neill's were largely lethargic on the ball. The poor performances of the midfield trio of Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy and Jeff Hendrick in particular, proved to nullify the offensive threat of the Republic of Ireland for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

With the half-time introduction of Shane Long in place of Robbie Keane, the home side began to push forward with added potency. Jeff Hendrick was denied his first competitive goal for the Republic of Ireland on the hour mark by Revishvili. The Georgia number one reacted well to tip the ball wide of the right hand post, after Hendrick’s 20-yard effort on goal was redirected mid-flight by the shin of Aleksandre Amisulashvili.

Moments later, James McCarthy sprung on the right hand side of the penalty area to attempt to capitalise upon a poor clearance from the Georgian goalkeeper. McCarthy’s subsequent volley however, flew just over the crossbar.

Ireland take the lead through Walters



The Republic of Ireland finally capitalised upon their second half dominance in the 70th minute through Jonathan Walters. After waltzing his way past two men on the left flank, Hendrick proceeded into the penalty area, before passing the ball across goal and into the path of the onrushing Walters. The Stoke City forward was subsequently able to tap the ball into the Georgian goal to give Ireland a crucial lead.

O’Neill’s men almost made their lead unassailable with a quarter of an hour remaining through the impressive Shane Long. The substitute was just unable to reach a powerful low ball across goal from fellow substitute, James McClean, before the outstretched Amisuashvili.

In injury time, McClean came close to doubling the home side's lead in emphatic fashion. The left midfielder latched onto the ball on the edge of the penalty area, before unleashing a venomous effort on goal, which was tipped just wide of the post by Revishvili in the Georgia net.

The improved performances of McCarthy, Whelan and Hendrick in the second half proved decisive. Unlike the opening 45 minutes, the Georgian midfield were harassed by an energetic midfield trio who, rather than nullifying their side’s own offensive threat, were able to effectively pen Georgia back into their defensive third.

The win, coupled with Scotland's defeat at the hand's of World champions Germany, sees the Republic of Ireland extend their lead over Scotland to four points, with just two group games remaining.