AC Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez out indefinitely with patellar tendinitis

The injury bug has hit AC Milan as the Rossoneri have lost one of their experienced goalkeepers for an extended period of time and the injury could extend all the way to the end of the season.

Diego Lopez will be forced to endure a spell on the sidelines as the Spaniard has been diagnosed with a patellar tendinitis. The injury is the overuse and the overstressing of the knee with the injury often associated with activities with involve rigorous jumping and landing, so it's quite complicated and it will keep Diego sidelined for a while as there's still no timetable for a possible return.

Lopez admits he's been living with pain for months

Lopez confirmed the news on his personal Facebook page while also confirming he's been dealing with the injury for a few months but now he's physically unable to further tolerate the pain.

"For four months, I’ve been living with patellar tendonitis, I’ve tried to recover, working hard with the medical staff at the club," Lopez wrote on his Facebook page.

"During this period, I’ve done everything possible to be at my best, sacrificing every day, despite the pain, to be available to the Coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic]. Unfortunately the pain persists, so I have stop and pursue a specific recovery plan. This is the only option to resolve the problem", he added.

Hoping to get back stronger as a result

Lopez also explained the decision has nothing to do with his current situation with the team as he's been benched this season.

“I would like to clarify that this decision was made by mutual agreement with the club, and of course has nothing to do with the recent sporting situation, it’s a decision of a strictly medical nature. I’ll continue giving my all to come back soon and as strong as ever", he finalised.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper was the clear choice for AC Milan last season where he made 25 Serie A starts. This season, however, he has been demoted to a substitutes' role on the bench as he's been displaced by 16-year-old startlet Gianluigi Donnarumma.