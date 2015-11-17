Jakub Blaszczykowski out until January with hamstring injury

Even though Fiorentina currently sit at the top of the Serie A standings, they have received some bad news. They will be forced to play with one of their most dynamic players until the end of the year. According to reports, Jakub Blaszczykowski - commonly known as Kuba - picked up a muscular injury while playing for the Poland national team and, as a result, he won't be able to return to action until early January.

Bad news for BVB and the Violets

The 29-year-old winger - who's owned by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund but is on a season-long loan deal in Italy - suffered the muscular problem playing against Iceland last week. After he was taken off in the 12th minute it was thought he would only miss a couple of weeks but after more tests were conducted, the results weren't encouraging at all.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that Jakub Blaszczykowski was subjected to a medical examination and diagnostic tests [MRI and ultrasound] this morning,” Fiorentina announced on their official website.

“The tests showed a Grade Two muscular lesion of the myotendinous distal in the left hamstring. The player has already begun treatment. New tests will be conducted in around three weeks to more accurately predict the resumption of physical activity.”

Can Fiorentina cope without Kuba?

This type of injury usually takes between three weeks and a whole month to heal but considering that Fiorentina's last game of the year will be on December 20th against Chievo Verona, his likely return date will be in January when the Serie A returns from the New Year break.

Kuba has been one of Fiorentina's most consistent performers and while he is not one of the team's stars he certainly has importance to the team as he has featured both in the Serie A and the UEFA Europa League. He has played in 10 matches and has one goal and two assists to his name.