Adem Ljajic: "We proved we are a great team"

Serbian midfielder Adem Ljajic isn't one short of confidence when it comes about talking his team's ability and potential to make it big this season.

The former Manchester United academy project scored Inter's only goal in their defeat 1-2 against Napoli and his goal came when his side down two goals and with only 10 players on the pitch. The Serbian interntional came close to add another goal on stoppage time but between the woodwork and Pepe Reina's fingertips prevented Inter from equalising the match.

Pleased despite defeat

Ljajic spoked with the media following the team's performance and he said he was pleased with the team's effort.

"A normal side doesn’t play like this in Naples, two goals down and a man down. This is football, we have to lift our heads tomorrow and get back to work preparing for the next game", Ljajic told the reporters following their loss.

The 24-year-old was also pleased with the way the team played and he said they realised Napoli was afraid in the final minutes. “We did everything possible to get a result, but were very unlucky hitting the woodwork twice. At a certain point I saw fear in the eyes of the Napoli players. If they’d had five substitutions, they would’ve thrown on five defenders."

"We'll beat anyone" playing like this

Ljajic closed things out saying he believes the team will achieve great results if they keep playing like they've done it all season long.

“If we play every game like this, then in my view we’ll beat anyone. We worked hard and gave our all. I’m sad for Yuto Nagatomo, as he is a great guy and gives everything he’s got."

Inter Milan will try to get back to winning ways this next weekend where they will host Genoa in Guiseppe Meazza Stadium. The game will be played on Saturday at 19.45 hrs.