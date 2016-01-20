Voglsammer joins Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld have signed a new striker for the second half of the season as Andreas Voglsammer joins the club after he had his contract with 1. FC Heidenheim cancelled.

Can he inspire the attack?

Voglsammer should help Norbert Meier's team to score more goals in 2. Bundesliga and win more matches to climb in table. A big problem for the promoted team has been both scoring and winning and the Bielefelder need to improve that.

With 24 points out of 19 matches in the new season, they sit in 12th place though which, nevertheless, is a good position for last year's 3. Liga champions.

The question now is can Voglsammer really help Arminia Bielefeld? It is definitely doubtful. The former Heidenheim man played in 13 matches for the team this season, but he has failed to find the back of the net.

Bielefeld didn't had to pay a fee for the striker, so it is no risk to buy Voglsammer, but the expectations of him should definitely be not too high.

Voglsammer laces his shoes future for Arminia Bielefeld. (Image source: imago)

Time in 3. Bundesliga

In the summer, the striker joined 1. FC Heidenheim and played for third division team SpVgg Unterhaching. He performed well for them during his time in 3. Bundesliga too, playing two and a half years in the near of Munich and convincing as a prolific scorer.

In these two and a half seasons for Unterhaching he scored 21 times in 95 league matches and even assisted 16 goals. In his last season for Unterhaching, he left the club in a dicey situation as the club were relegated to Regionalliga Bayern in the place second-from-bottom.

Now, Voglsammer is just happy to play football though in the second highest division of Germany, telling Bielefeld's website that he "looks forward and wants to help the team to be successful."