Germany 1-3 Slovakia: Slovakia warn England and Wales of the storm that is coming

Slovakia showed their Euro 2016 Group B opponents that they will be no easy opposition as a solid display helped them to a surprise victory over world champions, Germany.

Germany start well but fade as Slovakia strike back

A German team that was missing a number of household names but still included stars such as Sami Khedira, Mario Gomez and World Cup hero Mario Gotze certainly proved their world ranking superiority in the opening stages as they continuously tested Matus Kozacik's goal.

Slovakia only played against Georgia two days previously but began the game with a team that is unlikely to be too far off the one that will star their Euro 2016 campaign against Wales in two weeks time. Yet they struggled to protect their goal area as the German's launched an onslaught in the first quarter of the match.

Defender Jerome Boateng forced an early save after latching onto a Gotze cross, before Joshua Kimmich blazed a shot over. Just twelve minutes in Gotze drew a foul from Juraj Kucka in the box, before Gomez slotted Germany into an early lead.

Slovakia were enjoying plenty of possession but Kozacik was being kept busy just to keep them in the game. Gomez, Jonas Hector and Leroy Sane all had shots saved, although Marek Hamsik and Ondrej Duda did see efforts miss the target for the Slovakians.

Gotze went close with a header just after the half hour mark, before Julian Draxler fired over. Yet with five minutes before the interval, Slovakia eventually made their superior possession pay. Firstly Hamsik shaped a beautiful effort from outside the box into the top corner, before Michael Duris headed home a Vladimir Weiss corner. All of a sudden Slovakia had gone from holding on and trying to stay in the game to leading 2-1 at the break.

Gomez gave Germany the lead but Slovakia gradually grew into the game (photo: DFB/Twitter)

Rotten weather doesn't stop Slovakia

After lightning strikes caused disruption across mainland Europe on Saturday, the officials decided to take no risks when the surreal weather hit at half-time and kept the players in the dressing room for a substantial period before the rain began to wear off.

Germany made a trio of substitutions during the extended break but Slovakia were not to be affected as they picked up where they left off at the end of the first half. Another corner resulted in Patrik Hrosovsky finding Kucka who slotted home a two goal advantage for the underdogs, although substitute goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will wonder how the ball slipped underneath him.

Draxler hit a shot wide as the Germans endeavoured to get back into the game, but it was Hamsik who went closest to grabbing another only to be kept out at close range by ter Stegan. Peter Pekarik hit a shot wide for Slovakia before another flurry of substitutions slowed the pace of the game down.

As the game began to filter towards the close, Gotze had a great opportunity to produce a grandstand finish but placed his shot just wide from Julian Brandt's pass. Substitute Andre Schurrle had one last effort off target for Germany but the evening belonged to a Slovakian side that continues to grow with confidence.

With two wins from two and one friendly left against Northern Ireland, Jan Kozak will be delighted with his team's preparations. Joachim Low will be less optimistic but has plenty of players to return to the Germany fold for their remaining friendly matches.