Marcel Koller names final Austria squad for Euro 2016

Austrian coach Marcel Koller has named his final 23-man strong squad, ahead of the European Championships in France, beginning next week.

Koller named Valentino Lazaro as the one man to drop out of the squad.

Das Team have one remaining pre-tournament friendly with Netherlands, before they party will head off on their French pilgrimage.

Strong Bundesliga presence named

Koller has left few surprises with his selections, as the group that led Austria to the finals, after topping Group G in qualification with nine wins.

As expected, there is a strong Bundesliga presence in the 23. Indeed, 16 players who ply their trade in Germany are included.

Elsewhere, there is just one sole inclusion from an Austrian club in number one goalkeeper Robert Almer of Austria Vienna, following the cutting of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Lazaro.

There are four Premier League inclusions, all of which have been stalwarts over the past year.

Austria recognized as dark horses

Since the national side's revival in 2010, Austria have slowly begun to build a pacy, powerful unit.

The starting XI remains a consistent element, but outside of that there enough unknown elements that could surprise a few this summer.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba remains perhaps their biggest name as the versatile defender continues to evolve into one of the finest in European - if not the world - game. So much so, for his country, the 23-year-old is now recognized as a midfielder himself.

Other prominent names in the squad are Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic, Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs and Werder Bremen attacker Zlatko Junuzovic, who has lit up the German top-flight in pockets this term.

Austria are in Group F at Euro 2016, alongside Portugal, Hungary and major tournament debutants, Iceland.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Almer (Austria Vienna), Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ramazan Ozcan (Ingolstadt).

Defenders: Aleksandar Dragovic (Dynamo Kiev), Christian Fuchs (Leicester City), Gyoergy Garics (Darmstadt), Martin Hinteregger (Borussia Monchengladbach), Florian Klein (Stuttgart), Sebastian Proedl (Watford), Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham).

Midfielders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City), Julian Baumgartlinger (Mainz), Martin Harnik (Stuttgart), Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig), Jakob Jantscher (Luzern), Zlatko Junuzovic (Werder Bremen), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig), Alessandro Schoepf (Schalke).

Forwards: Lukas Hinterseer (Ingolstadt), Rubin Okotie (1860 Munich), Marc Janko (FC Basel).