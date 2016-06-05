Romania name 23-man Euro 2016 squad

Romania have announced the 23 players that they will take to the upcoming European Championships in France.

Anghel Iordănescu made no real surprise decisions when it came to cutting his squad, with the majority playing some sort of role during the qualification period.

Qualification was a breeze

Romania never really looked troubled when it came to making it out of Group F and, despite taking four points from Northern Ireland, they couldn't secure top spot.

Unbeaten throughout the 10 games, conceding just twice, would have been enough for most teams to top a group but for five draws to hold them back.

Aside from a recent 4-3 friendly defeat for Ukraine, Iordanescu couldn't have wished for a build-up. Just one defeat in 20 is something they can be proud of.

Ironically, that solitary loss removed them as the form team going into the finals; Northern Ireland, once again, would pip Romania to that honour.

Romania will be in confident mood of causing an upset in France. | Image credit: UEFA.com

Romania squad in full

Goalkeepers: Costel Pantilimon (Watford), Ciprian Tătărușanu (Fiorentina), Silviu Lung Jr. (Astra Giurgiu).

Defenders: Alexandru Mățel (Dinamo Zagreb), Răzvan Raț (Rayo Vallecano), Cosmin Moți (Ludogorets Razgrad), Vlad Chiricheș (Napoli), Valerică Găman (Astra Giurgiu), Steliano Filip (Dinamo Bucharest), Dragoș Grigore (Al-Sailiya), Cristian Săpunaru (Pandurii Târgu Jiu).

Midfielders: Ovidiu Hoban (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Alexandru Chipciu (Steaua Bucharest), Mihai Pintilii (Steaua Bucharest), Nicolae Stanciu (Steaua Bucharest), Gabriel Torje (Osmanlıspor), Lucian Sânmărtean (Al-Ittihad), Andrei Prepeliță (Ludogorets Razgrad), Adrian Popa (Steaua Bucharest).

Forwards: Denis Alibec (Astra Giurgiu), Claudiu Keșerü (Ludogorets Razgrad), Florin Andone (Cordoba), Bogdan Stancu (Gençlerbirliği).