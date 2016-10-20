Hauptmann extends contract to 2020

Dynamo Dresden midfielder Niklas Hauptmann has signed a four-year contract extension with the 2. Bundesliga side

The 20-year-old midfielder has featured in seven games for the East German side so far this season, and Hauptmann bagged an assist in the opening day of the season during a 1-1 draw with 1. FC Nürnberg.

Speaking to the official website, Dynamo sporting director, Ralf Minge, said: “In the past few years, Niklas has undergone a continuous development and has earned his place in the 2. Bundesliga squad with talent, hard work and discipline.

“We are really excited that Niklas wanted to extend his stay with Dynamo. He has the potential to be the next youth player to establish himself in the 2. Bundesliga.”

Another impressive youngster

Hauptmann is the latest home grown player to make waves in German football. Dynamo’s number 10, Marvin Stefaniak, recently secured a move to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for a fee of €1.5million plus add-ons, after a bright start to life in the second tier of German football.

Also speaking to the Dynamo website, Hauptmann said: “My goal is to pay the team back in the coming years and continue my development with Dynamo. At the same time I am proud to play for this emotionally-charged team, which my father has already played for.”

Hauptmann is highly rated at Dynamo, and as the son of former Dresden midfielder Ralf Hauptmann, the youth academy product is already a favourite amongst fans.

The dynamic midfielder was named player of the tournament in a pre-season tournament at the Stadion Dresden, where Dynamo hosted Werder Bremen and Premier League side Everton, where Dynamo surprised the Merseyside club with a 2-1 win.

Dresden currently lay 9th in the 2.Bundesliga table after nine games, and the Black and Yellows have come off an incredible 5-0 win at home to former Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.