Vitor Pereira finally announced as 1860 Munich head coach

1860 Munich have confirmed the news that had been expected for the last fortnight, as Vitor Pereira was announced as their new head coach.

The Portuguese tactician will officially take over on January 1st. The club invited fans to a lunch with Pereira, Hasan Ismaik and Peter Cassalette after Monday's unveiling.

Including interim managers, this will be the fourth different coach to take charge this season, with Daniel Bierofka set to be his assistant.

A trophy-laiden CV

Pereira, despite his seemingly poor rapport with Fenerbahce fans following his time in Turkey, still boasts a very healthy record as a manager.

After starting at Santa Clara in his homeland, he moved onto FC Porto and enjoyed a remarkable run that saw him lose just once in 60 league games.

Porto, unsurprisingly, won the league title on both occasions and the 48-year-old claimed two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira triumphs to boot.

He then went to Saudi Arabia and Al-Ahli, where he guided them to a runners-up spot in the King Cup of Champions.

That short-stint was followed by a one-year stab in Greece, where a double triumph at Olympiakos was secured before he moved on once more.

Fenerbahce was next and after finishing second and losing out to Galatasaray in the cup final, he was let go in August 2016.

Power and Cassalette have their say

Speaking after the news was announced on the club website Anthony Power, managing director, was delighted to have brought in Pereira.

Power said, "We are very happy, that we have managed to sign our dream coach. Vitor Pereira has a big heart and an incredible will. We think he fits perfectly with our club."

President, Cassalette added: ​"We are glad that we were able to bring in an high-profile coach like Vitor Pereira with the support of our main shareholder, Hasan Ismaik."