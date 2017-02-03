Skarke extends with Heidenheim

On Friday, 1. FC Heidenheim announced that they had extended Tim Skarke's contract.

The promising young attacker is now tied down until 2020, a further two years on his previous deal that was set to run out in 2018.

He joins a whole raft of players on deals to 2020 with Marc Schnatterer, Kevin Müller, Arne Feick, Timo Beermann and Sebastian Griesbeck also signed on until then.

Plenty of promise

Skarke came into the Heidenheim first-team last season and has made 30 appearances for the club he has grown up with and worked through the youth ranks. He has three goals and three assists to his name, the most memorable of which came when he scored the winning goal against VfB Stuttgart earlier this season.

With plenty of pace and guile, as well as an impressive footballing brain, Skarke looks set to have a bright future ahead with a club that is on the way up.

Sanwald has his say on the extension

Once the news was made public, CEO Holger Sanwald spoke to the club website to give his thoughts on the deal.

He began by saying, "In the past few months Tim has continued to develop really well as a young player. His attacking qualities, in particular his dribbling and finishing, he has proven on more than one occasion and also has more room to develop as a player."

Sanwald went on to add how he hopes Skarke is the first of many to many the leap, "Tim stands as a youth player who has made the successful leap. In the future, we want to promote as many young talents as possible from our HARTMANN Youth Academy to our first team."

Skarke will be hoping to hit the ground running after the announcement and put in a good showing as Heidenheim welcome 1. FC Nürnberg to the Voith-Arena on Saturday.