Serge Gnabry confirms Werder Bremen departure

Werder Bremen have announced that 21-year-old Serge Gnabry will be leaving the club in the upcoming window after he activated an exit clause in his contract with the club.

The young attacker will be leaving Bremen after spending just one season at the club. However, his performances were hugely impressive and it looks as though TSG 1899 Hoffenheim are the front-runners for his signature.

Gnabry activates release clause

Gnabry had a very impressive first season in the Bundesliga with Bremen. The youngster scored 11 goals and made 2 assists in 27 games last season as Alexander Nouri's side finished 8th in the League.

Bremen's sporting executive Frank Baumann revealed that Gnabry had spoken to the club about his ambitions earlier. Baumann said: "Serge has told us that he wants to make the next step in his career following his very good first year at Werder".

Baumann went on to confirm that Gnabry will be triggering his clause and will leave the club by the end of the month.

Nouri declares Gnabry a key player

Bremen coach Nouri also expressed his views on the move and spoke highly of Gnabry. He hailed the youngster as "an absolute key player" and wished him luck for the future.

Gnabry expressed his thanks to Bremen in an Instagram post. He said: Werder Bremen are indeed a special club and have surpassed my expectations. I was handed the chance to prove myself here and I am very thankful for it"".

He confirmed that he will be continuing his career elsewhere and said: "My path will continue elsewhere. And I will reveal where another time. Today, it's important to me to say Thank You! I will keep Werder in my heart".

Multiple reports have stated that Hoffenheim is Gnabry's next club, he has also been linked with other top Bundesliga clubs including the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.