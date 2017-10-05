England 1-0 Slovenia: Mixed emotions as hosts qualify for the World Cup but raise concerns with poor performance

England stretched their unbeaten run of major tournament qualifiers to 38 matches but this recent performance against Slovenia only served to prove the work that needs to be undertaken by Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Lacklustre England flatter to deceive in disappointing first half

Despite realistically needing at least a point to keep their qualification hopes alive, Slovenia set up with a 4-4-2 formation but took to the Wembley turf with a curious tactic of sitting deep and looking to limit the damage they were expecting to be inflicted upon them.

Yet it was a familiar opening to the game for England as the hosts looked slow, lethargic and bereft of ideas. It was the visitors who carried the most threat in the opening quarter of the contest as they realised they had the potential to get something from the game. Josip Ilicic was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty after Joe Hart grabbed his foot before Roman Bezjak could not make solid contact with a volley when presented the ball in an optimal position.

The best England could muster in the opening 25 minutes was a distant strike from captain Harry Kane that nestled neatly into the arms of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The lack of quality in the early stages was a reflection of England's modern-day football and was arguably the reason behind such a sparse Wembley crowd.

However, the hosts gradually began to take more of a foothold in the game. Oblak was forced into a smart save from Jordan Henderson before Kyle Walker curled a free-kick over. Set-pieces were clearly proving a headache for Gareth Southgate as Marcus Rashford, Kane and right-back Walker all fluffed their lines from shooting positions. Not ideal considering a hard tackling Slovenia were happy to break up play with fouls all over the pitch.

Rashford did see another free-kick steered wide by Oblak as the half edged towards a close before Gary Cahill flicked the resulting corner over for the second time in the opening 45 minutes. The half-time whistle duly followed and England trudged off to silence at an eerily quiet Wembley.

 