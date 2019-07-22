on VAVEL
Live stream commentary: Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan&nbsp;
Gnabry's goal vs. Real Madrid on Saturday
via Aaron M. Sprecher and Getty Images

The ICC Tournament coverage continues as the Bundesliga giants take on Italian side AC Milan in Kansas City, Missouri. Join us for prematch, live commentary, and postmatch coverage. Kickoff is at 2:00 BST.

milanobsession
Elaine Donati
Scoring Threats


 



Scoring Threats
For Bayern, Lewandowski continues to be a threat, having scored in both ICC matches already. As the Bundesliga's top scorer this past season with 22 goals, at 30 years of age, he is still a top threat.

 

However, Milan signed his apparent Polish International heir in Piatek this past season, who also racked up 22 goals in Serie A. Not only does the 24 year-old Piatek score with abandon, his signature gunslinging celebration has even opposition fans cheering.

Milan's Squad for the ICC Tournament


 

Note: Andre Silva has left Milan and the United States ahead of his pending transfer to Monaco

Bayern's Squad for the ICC Tournament


 
Milan's Form
Milan will be playing their first friendly of their season, and it is the first run out for Marco Giampaolo, their new coach. They just missed out on Champions League qualification this past season, finishing fifth in Serie A, and are looking to starting their preseason with a win against the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern's Form
This is Bayern's third and final match of the ICC Tournament, having lost to Arsenal 2-1 last week and then defeated Real Madrid 3-1 on Saturday. They will be looking for another win before they head back home to Europe to play in the Audi Cup.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of Bayern  Munich vs AC Milan from Kansas City, Missouri, USA in the ICC Tournament. Kickoff is Wednesday morning 2:00 BST, but you can catch all of the buildup plus live commentary and postmatch action here.
