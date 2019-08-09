AS Roma Send Rick Karsdorp back to Feyenoord on loan

After two injury-hit seasons at AS Roma, Rick Karsdorp returns to the club that made him one of the hottest prospects in world football in Feyenoord. Only making 15 appearances during his time in Italy, Karsdorp makes a return to the Eredivisie that he had been holding out for all season. The deal appears to be a season-long loan with an option to buy for an undisclosed fee for the Rotterdam based team.

Roma Career Plagued By Injuries

Having initially had a lot of promise when he was signed as a bombarding right back that would finally plug the gap in the team so unfortunately covered by the out of position Alessandro Florenzi for the last several seasons. His start in Rome got off on the wrong foot as he was signed and he had already suffered a meniscus injury keeping him out of action for the first several months of the season, and then on his first start of the season suffered an ACL injury. One muscle injury after the next tore through his playing time, limiting his impact at the club and he only started 7 games during the last season. It was clear the club could no longer rely on him to play at a high level.

A Return Home to Holland

It was clear to everyone that Karsdorp needed a change of scenery, so a return to the club he emerged with makes sense for all parties involved. Back in the Eredivisie, he can fully showcase his attacking instinct and fully get back into form. The move has been in the pipeline for at least over a year, as during his return back he revealed he originally wanted the move back to Feyenoord last summer but it was unable to be completed. Hopefully, the man nicknamed 'The Train' can leave the injuries and poor form in the past and finally fulfil the promise he showed several seasons ago.