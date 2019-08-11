Scottish Championship Round-Up

Tangerines Top

A second-half come-back from Dundee United against Partick Thistle ensured that Robbie Neilson's men made it two wins from two in Friday night's Scottish Championship encounter at Firhill.

The television cameras were at the home of Thistle, after a turbulent week which was dominated by off-field issues after the cancellation of their team bus, along with the withdrawal of financial backing which has created a number of questions into the running of the club.

United went into the game with striker Lawrence Shankland on form after scoring four goals in the side's 4-1 victory against Inverness last weekend.

The Tangerines started brightly but were behind after 23 minutes, when Cammy Palmer's cross to the back post was headed in by Steven Saunders.

The away side though always looked capable of scoring, and it was Shankland on the scoresheet again to equalise. His second-half volley was hit into the ground, the ball bounced high and looped over the stretching arm of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon, making it five league goals, in two league games for the striker.

The goal gave the away side confidence, and they were on the ascendency. Some brilliant play on the left from United youngsters, Louis Appéré and Jamie Robson combined, with the latter rampaging into the box and playing the ball across the face of goal. Shankland stretched to get something on it and substitute Peter Pawlett scampered in to help it over the line, which put The Terrors top of the league, before the remaining weekend's games.

Nelson Nods for Dundee

Recently relegated Dundee got their home campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Ayr United at Dens Park.

Substitute Andrew Nelson, only on the pitch a matter of minutes, headed the winner for The Dee in a closely contested match.

McHugh Hat-Trick

Greenock Morton responded to an opening day defeat with an impressive win against Alloa Athletic at Cappielow.

Bob McHugh scored five minutes into the game to give The Ton the perfect start, but Alloa were level when Kevin Cawley equalised after 22 minutes.

Reece Lyon put the home side back in front on 53 minutes before McHugh grabbed his second just after the hour mark. The Wasps were down to ten men straight after the restart when Andy Graham was shown a straight red card before McHugh sealed his hat-trick with a 74th-minute strike.

Inverness Take Arbroath Advantage

Inverness Caledonian Thistle marked the 25th anniversary of their first game, by coming from behind to beat Arbroath at home.

Many would have expected the home side to win, but there was a shock on the script as Bobby Linn's early goal gave The Smokies a surprise lead.

Aaron Doran managed to equalise for the Highland side just before half-time. With Arbroath edging towards an impressive point, a mistake from goalkeeper Darren Jamieson allowed Miles Storey to score with 8 minutes to play and prevented the Championship newcomers a valiant point.

Palmertson Points Shared

Queen of the South and Dunfermline finished all square after a 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park.

It was Queens manager Allan Johnston's former side who took the lead in the first half when Kyle Turner struck a shot from around 20 yards. Gary Oliver got the equaliser for The Doonhamers, which leaves both sides with two draws, from their two opening league games.

Results

Friday 9th August

Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee United

Saturday 10th August

Dundee 1-0 Ayr United

Inverness 2-1 Arbroath

Greenock Morton 4-1 Alloa Athletic

Queen of the South 1-1 Dunfermline